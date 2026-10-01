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Video: Best Saves From SMX World Championship Final: Prado Avoids Deegan and More

October 1, 2026, 8:00am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Not one, not two...but THREE Saves of the Day from the 2026 SMX World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri!

Charli Cannon took a pass attempt from Mayla Herrick in the WMX Invitational main event like a champ and salvaged a second place finish. Jorge Prado survived a late charge pass attempt by Haiden Deegan in moto two to keep the race lead, then several laps later after the white flag came out, almost lost it right before the tunnel jump! For this, Charli Cannon and Jorge Prado are your SMX Championship Final Save of the Day. 

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

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