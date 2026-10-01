Not one, not two...but THREE Saves of the Day from the 2026 SMX World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri!

Charli Cannon took a pass attempt from Mayla Herrick in the WMX Invitational main event like a champ and salvaged a second place finish. Jorge Prado survived a late charge pass attempt by Haiden Deegan in moto two to keep the race lead, then several laps later after the white flag came out, almost lost it right before the tunnel jump! For this, Charli Cannon and Jorge Prado are your SMX Championship Final Save of the Day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

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