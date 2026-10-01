Legacy Launches With David Bailey and Ricky Johnson as Inaugural Collection

LEGACY, a new sports storytelling and collectible platform celebrating iconic athletes and the stories that made them legendary, officially launched during the SMX World Championship Playoffs in Los Angeles.

Presented by AWM Fulfillment and developed by Athlete Lounge, the inaugural LEGACY Collection brings together motocross and Supercross legends David Bailey and Ricky Johnson, honoring a relationship that evolved from fierce rivalry into lasting respect and friendship. The collection is produced in collaboration with Generations of Sonoma, bringing together premium Sonoma wines, historic imagery, and storytelling to create a limited collectible designed to preserve a defining chapter in motorsports history. Great athletes. Great stories. A greater purpose.

The Rivalry. The Respect. The Legacy.

During the 1980s, Bailey and Johnson became two of the defining figures of American motocross and Supercross. Their contrasting styles and personalities helped create one of the sport’s most memorable rivalries, with each pushing the other in pursuit of championships and victories. Over time, competition became mutual respect, friendship and collaboration. Their shared history represents exactly what LEGACY was created to celebrate: athletes whose careers and lives are connected by stories that transcend statistics and championships. “LEGACY is about the stories behind the athletes,” said John Papola, Founder of Athlete Lounge. “There are incredible relationships throughout sports—great rivals who became friends, athletes who defined an era together, and men and women whose careers will forever be connected. We want to preserve those stories, celebrate the athletes and use their legacies to make a meaningful difference for others.”