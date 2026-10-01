Legacy Launches With David Bailey and Ricky Johnson as Inaugural Collection
LEGACY, a new sports storytelling and collectible platform celebrating iconic athletes and the stories that made them legendary, officially launched during the SMX World Championship Playoffs in Los Angeles.
Presented by AWM Fulfillment and developed by Athlete Lounge, the inaugural LEGACY Collection brings together motocross and Supercross legends David Bailey and Ricky Johnson, honoring a relationship that evolved from fierce rivalry into lasting respect and friendship. The collection is produced in collaboration with Generations of Sonoma, bringing together premium Sonoma wines, historic imagery, and storytelling to create a limited collectible designed to preserve a defining chapter in motorsports history. Great athletes. Great stories. A greater purpose.
The Rivalry. The Respect. The Legacy.
During the 1980s, Bailey and Johnson became two of the defining figures of American motocross and Supercross. Their contrasting styles and personalities helped create one of the sport’s most memorable rivalries, with each pushing the other in pursuit of championships and victories. Over time, competition became mutual respect, friendship and collaboration. Their shared history represents exactly what LEGACY was created to celebrate: athletes whose careers and lives are connected by stories that transcend statistics and championships. “LEGACY is about the stories behind the athletes,” said John Papola, Founder of Athlete Lounge. “There are incredible relationships throughout sports—great rivals who became friends, athletes who defined an era together, and men and women whose careers will forever be connected. We want to preserve those stories, celebrate the athletes and use their legacies to make a meaningful difference for others.”
The First Collection
The Bailey & Johnson LEGACY Collection will be a two-bottle collector set, with one limited-edition wine honoring each athlete. Each set features original photography by acclaimed motorsports photographer David Dewhurst, with collector labels designed by Mitchell Bailey of Chasing the Cool. A meaningful portion of proceeds from the Bailey & Johnson Collection will support Road 2 Recovery, helping injured professional motocross and Supercross athletes when they need it most.
“AWM is proud to serve as presenting partner of LEGACY and help build a platform with a purpose,” said Kevin Howard, CEO of AWM. “These athletes have created extraordinary memories for generations of fans. LEGACY gives us an opportunity to preserve those stories while supporting causes that are meaningful to the athletes and the communities around them.”
Beyond Motorsports
Bailey and Johnson represent the first chapter of a much broader vision for LEGACY. Future collections will bring together iconic male and female athletes across sports through the rivalries, friendships, defining eras and historic achievements that connect them—each preserved through intentionally limited collectible releases.
LEGACY — Greatness Ages Well.
Presented by AWM Fulfillment
Explore the inaugural collection at:
LegacyAthleteCollective.com
ABOUT LEGACY
LEGACY is a sports storytelling and collectible platform celebrating iconic athletes, rivalries, friendships and defining moments from across the world of sports. Each limited-edition collection combines authentic athlete storytelling with collectible wines produced by Generations of Sonoma. A meaningful portion of proceeds from each collection supports charitable organizations and causes connected to the participating athletes.
ABOUT GENERATIONS OF SONOMA
Generations of Sonoma is a Sonoma-based wine producer and the parent winery of Highway 12 Winery, producing wines that reflect the character and winemaking traditions of Sonoma County. Generations of Sonoma serves as the wine producer for the LEGACY Athlete Collective, working with the platform to create limited-edition wines honoring its participating athletes and their stories.
ABOUT AWM FULFILLMENT
AWM Fulfillment, part of Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc., provides technology-driven supply, fulfillment and inventory solutions supporting businesses across a range of markets. As presenting partner of LEGACY, AWM is helping develop a platform that combines sports, storytelling, memorable experiences and charitable impact.
ABOUT ATHLETE LOUNGE
Athlete Lounge, LLC is a sports marketing agency specializing in strategic partnerships, sponsorship development, brand integration and motorsports business opportunities. Athlete Lounge developed the LEGACY concept and works with participating athletes, corporate partners, wineries and charitable organizations to bring each collection and its story to life.