Cooper Webb, Team Tedder and Husqvarna!

Cooper Webb is wasting no time jumping to his new team for 2027--he's starting this weekend at the 2026 Motocross of Nations for Team USA!

For months we've heard of an expanded Team Tedder effort keeping Justin Hill and adding the three-time AMA 450 Supercross Champion Webb to the fold, and now the look and the concept are public. The Tedder team will expand with a title sponsor in Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, sponsorship from Monster Energy, and heavy support from Husqvarna. Husqvarna's own in-house factory race team is no longer, but partnerships like Team Tedder, and more, will keep the brand very relevant on the track.

This also puts Webb back on an Austrian bike, similar to the Red Bull KTMs he rode to the AMA Supercross Championships in 2019 and 2021. Yes, he left that squad at the end of 2023, but all parties have mended fences and are happy to reunite. Yes, Webb will have a real factory bike, from what we hear.

The full press release from Husqvarna is below.

Husqvarna Mobility and Team Tedder join forces for 2027 SMX season

Welcomes Team USA's Cooper Webb to newly-formed partnership ahead of MXoN

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to announce a newly-formed partnership with Team Tedder that formally commences with the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, welcoming three-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb in a collaboration set to debut when he represents Team USA at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée, France, from October 2-4.

Webb will make his first appearance on board the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition at the famed international event this weekend, wearing the Stars and Stripes at MXoN for the fourth time in his career. It will also mark the 30-year-old's reunion with the Austrian-based group of brands, where he earned the premier class Supercross title in 2019 and 2021.

Team Tedder's addition to Husqvarna Mobility North America's official racing program signals a new chapter for both organizations, contesting the 450SX division of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship when the series gets underway at Anaheim 1 in early January, followed by the Monster Energy SMX World Championship post-season next September.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna has signed Webb in a multi-year commitment alongside returning Team Tedder rider Justin Hill. The arrangement will also give Webb and Hill the opportunity compete on an international scale, together with the team's support.