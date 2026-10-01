Cooper Webb, Team Tedder and Husqvarna!
Cooper Webb is wasting no time jumping to his new team for 2027--he's starting this weekend at the 2026 Motocross of Nations for Team USA!
For months we've heard of an expanded Team Tedder effort keeping Justin Hill and adding the three-time AMA 450 Supercross Champion Webb to the fold, and now the look and the concept are public. The Tedder team will expand with a title sponsor in Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, sponsorship from Monster Energy, and heavy support from Husqvarna. Husqvarna's own in-house factory race team is no longer, but partnerships like Team Tedder, and more, will keep the brand very relevant on the track.
This also puts Webb back on an Austrian bike, similar to the Red Bull KTMs he rode to the AMA Supercross Championships in 2019 and 2021. Yes, he left that squad at the end of 2023, but all parties have mended fences and are happy to reunite. Yes, Webb will have a real factory bike, from what we hear.
The full press release from Husqvarna is below.
Husqvarna Mobility and Team Tedder join forces for 2027 SMX season
Welcomes Team USA's Cooper Webb to newly-formed partnership ahead of MXoN
Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to announce a newly-formed partnership with Team Tedder that formally commences with the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, welcoming three-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb in a collaboration set to debut when he represents Team USA at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée, France, from October 2-4.
Webb will make his first appearance on board the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition at the famed international event this weekend, wearing the Stars and Stripes at MXoN for the fourth time in his career. It will also mark the 30-year-old's reunion with the Austrian-based group of brands, where he earned the premier class Supercross title in 2019 and 2021.
Team Tedder's addition to Husqvarna Mobility North America's official racing program signals a new chapter for both organizations, contesting the 450SX division of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship when the series gets underway at Anaheim 1 in early January, followed by the Monster Energy SMX World Championship post-season next September.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna has signed Webb in a multi-year commitment alongside returning Team Tedder rider Justin Hill. The arrangement will also give Webb and Hill the opportunity compete on an international scale, together with the team's support.
"With the addition of Cooper Webb alongside Justin Hill, I believe Team Tedder may surprise some people next season," commented Director of Racing SX/MX, Roger De Coster. "With a strong team around him, Cooper will be able to fully concentrate on his racing, and he has the opportunity to reach another level – potentially replicating the success he's achieved previously in his career. There is a lot of potential within this program, and I am confident it can be a very successful partnership between Team Tedder and Husqvarna."
Based out of Southern California and built on a rich history of amateur and professional motocross competition, Team Tedder – founded by Matt Tedder and currently under the management of Dakota Tedder – is recognized as one the premier independent operations in the sport of SMX. Joining forces with Husqvarna Mobility for 2027 and beyond is another significant step in the team’s ongoing progression.
"The entire Tedder family is incredibly proud to welcome three-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and Husqvarna to our racing program for the 2027 and 2028 seasons," explained Team Founder, Matt Tedder. "We are also excited to welcome Rocky Mountain ATV/MC as our title sponsor. Together with our longtime partner Monster Energy and our new partnership with Husqvarna, we will compete as the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - Monster Energy - Team Tedder - Husqvarna Racing Team. What will not change is who we are – the Tedder family has a genuine love for this sport and a commitment to treating our riders and team members like family. We are committed to providing Cooper and Justin with the best equipment, people and support possible, while maintaining the family atmosphere that has always defined Team Tedder. We enter this new chapter with one clear goal, to compete at the highest level, win races and contend for championships."
Team Manager, Dakota Tedder, added: "We're really excited about what we've put together for next year. Bringing Cooper onto Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna, along with Justin Hill, and making the move to Husqvarna is a huge step for our team and family. We've been doing this a long time, and our goal has always been to keep that family feel, while continuing to grow the team and put ourselves in a position to race for wins and championships. Having a guy like Cooper believe in what we’re building means a lot to us. He knows what he wants, he knows what it takes to win, and we've been able to put together a program around him that I think is going to be really special. Having the support of Husqvarna behind us is a huge part of that, and we’re excited to get to work with everyone there. It’s also pretty cool that our first race together is MXoN. For Cooper to represent Team USA and make his debut with us on the Husqvarna is an awesome way to kick things off together – we're excited to go racing!"
For Webb, as he transitions into a Supercross/SMX-only contract at this point of his decorated career, the opportunity to line up with a family-operated, race-proven team on board familiar equipment is one that he welcomes for next season. After finishing third in the standings this year, it’s a renewed chance to challenge for a fourth 450SX crown in 2027.
"I’m very excited for the future," commented Webb. "Team Tedder and their entire family have given me an awesome opportunity to go racing on my own terms and put together a program that I believe is capable of chasing championships. I think it’s going to be the perfect balance of bringing together a family-oriented environment and the competitiveness to win. I’ll make my debut this weekend aboard the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations. It’ll be my first time competing on the Husqvarna, but it gives me a lot of confidence to return to a platform that I’ve had so much success on throughout my career. Early in my career, Roger [De Coster] and their entire crew helped turn my 450 career around, so it’s a special moment to once again have them supporting me during the later part of my career. I’ve got a lot of fight left in me and I’m motivated to get back on top."