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Ben Kelley Signs Extension with FMF KTM Factory Racing for 2027

October 1, 2026, 11:00am
Ben Kelley Signs Extension with FMF KTM Factory Racing for 2027
Mount Morris, PA Mason-DixonProgressive GNCC Racing

The following press release is from KTM:

Ben Kelley AND FMF KTM FACTORY RACING TO RACE ON TOGETHER IN 2027

MURRIETA, Calif. – Defending Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) Champion Ben Kelley will continue with FMF KTM Factory Racing in 2027, with the pair agreeing to a contract extension as they target further success together into next season.

Kelley raced to a second XC1 Open Pro Class title in 2025, standing atop the podium on five occasions in class while adding three further podium finishes during the GNCC season.

Last year marked Kelley's second-career Overall Championship – on top of the XC1 Open Pro Class title – in GNCC, following his 2021 title success with FMF KTM Factory Racing.

Equipped with the KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION in 2026, the 30-year-old has been a regular front-runner during his GNCC title defense, winning Round 2 at the Wild Boar GNCC earlier this year.

Combined, Kelley's results have him ranked fourth position Overall, currently 30 points outside of the lead with three rounds remaining.

Having first joined FMF KTM Factory Racing ahead of the 2020 season, both Kelley and the team are excited to continue their partnership – aiming for additional GNCC championships into the future.

Ben Kelley:

“I’m honored and excited to continue with FMF KTM Factory Racing through 2027 – I believe in the brand and the people who work there. Together, I know we can continue to race for wins and championships.”

Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

"We’re extremely excited to have Ben back for the 2027 season. As a two-time GNCC Champion, his results speak for themselves, but what really stands out is his dedication and work ethic, both on and off the track. Ben is a great example for the next generation of racers to look up to, and we believe he still has many winning years ahead of him. We’re proud to have him as part of our team and look forward to chasing more championships together."

Ben Kelley
Ben Kelley Mack Faint
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