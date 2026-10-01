Alpinestars RSRV and Red Bull Limited Edition Collection Released at ComplexCon This Weekend
The following press release is from Alpinestars:
Alpinestars RSRV Presents: ALPINESTARS RSRV AND RED BULL JOIN FORCES FOR A LIMITED-EDITION CAPSULE AT COMPLEXCON
Five-piece collection brings together two authentic forces deeply rooted in the world of motorsport, fashion, and culture.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Alpinestars RSRV is debuting a limited-edition five-piece capsule collection paying homage to its authentic roots in motorsport, in collaboration with Red Bull, at ComplexCon on October 3–4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The collection blends the heritage, energy, and rebellious spirit of racing with the distinct design language of Alpinestars RSRV.
Alpinestars RSRV is the elevated, fashion-driven expression of Alpinestars — drawing on the brand's decades of racing heritage and translating its iconic DNA into limited, collectible pieces rooted in motorsport, street culture, and fashion. Red Bull is synonymous with pushing boundaries across racing, action sports, and global youth culture, making the collaboration a natural meeting of two brands that have helped shape the world of motorsport.
The five-piece capsule is built around the shared DNA of racing, with each piece drawing on the visual language, attitude, and deadstock elements of motorsport.
The collection is headlined by a butter-soft, distressed leather jacket featuring co-branded Alpinestars RSRV and Red Bull detailing. It is completed by a track suit — jacket and pants — a distressed sweatshirt, and a distressed T-shirt: a collection that moves seamlessly between the track and the street.
The collaboration celebrates more than a shared aesthetic; it brings together two brands whose identities are intrinsically connected to the culture and community of motorsport.
COLLECTION
- Alpinestars RSRV x Red Bull Distressed Leather Jacket — $2,500 retail
- Alpinestars RSRV x Red Bull Track Jacket — $450 retail
- Alpinestars RSRV x Red Bull Track Pants — $350 retail
- Alpinestars RSRV x Red Bull Distressed Sweatshirt — $375 retail
- Alpinestars RSRV x Red Bull Distressed T-Shirt — $200 retail
Availability: October 3–4 at ComplexCon, Los Angeles Convention Center, and online exclusively at alpinestarsrsrv.com.
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