The following press release is from the SMX League:

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule, presented by iHeartRadio, Revealed

-Ticket Presale Registration Opens on Tuesday, October 6

-All Dates and Venues for 28-Round Regular Season Featuring Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross Championship Announced

ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Today, the SMX League® revealed the complete 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule, comprised of the 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 11-race Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, registration for the ticket presale for all 28 rounds will open for preferred customers starting on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 a.m. ET. Interested parties can sign up for preferred access at SupercrossLIVE.com and ProMotocross.com. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming from the SMX League.

The 17-race Supercross schedule will once again visit 16 cities spanning 13 different states from early January to mid-May, from West Coast staples like California, Arizona, and Washington, to Midwest and East Coast stalwarts like Texas, Florida, and Indiana. The 2027 schedule will also see the addition of two new destinations, with the sport’s first visits to the famed Alamodome in San Antonio and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The championship will also make anticipated returns to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 56th season of the Pro Motocross Championship will maintain its iconic slate of celebrated Nationals, featuring the most storied venues in all off-road motorcycle racing. The 11-race campaign will consist of 22 grueling motos and will travel to 10 different states over the course of the summer, beginning on Memorial Day weekend and ending the final weekend in August. The journey will feature celebrated traditions like Father’s Day weekend at the High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, and Independence Day at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs & Final will host three postseason rounds following Labor Day weekend. Those cities and venues will be announced in January.