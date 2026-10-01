2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule Revealed
The following press release is from the SMX League:
2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule, presented by iHeartRadio, Revealed
-Ticket Presale Registration Opens on Tuesday, October 6
-All Dates and Venues for 28-Round Regular Season Featuring Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross Championship Announced
ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Today, the SMX League® revealed the complete 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship regular season schedule, comprised of the 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 11-race Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, registration for the ticket presale for all 28 rounds will open for preferred customers starting on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 a.m. ET. Interested parties can sign up for preferred access at SupercrossLIVE.com and ProMotocross.com. Fans can also sign up for SMX Texts to receive the latest information and updates coming from the SMX League.
The 17-race Supercross schedule will once again visit 16 cities spanning 13 different states from early January to mid-May, from West Coast staples like California, Arizona, and Washington, to Midwest and East Coast stalwarts like Texas, Florida, and Indiana. The 2027 schedule will also see the addition of two new destinations, with the sport’s first visits to the famed Alamodome in San Antonio and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The championship will also make anticipated returns to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The 56th season of the Pro Motocross Championship will maintain its iconic slate of celebrated Nationals, featuring the most storied venues in all off-road motorcycle racing. The 11-race campaign will consist of 22 grueling motos and will travel to 10 different states over the course of the summer, beginning on Memorial Day weekend and ending the final weekend in August. The journey will feature celebrated traditions like Father’s Day weekend at the High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, and Independence Day at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs & Final will host three postseason rounds following Labor Day weekend. Those cities and venues will be announced in January.
After an offseason that will bring one of the most significant amounts of change in recent memory with many new faces in different places, the biggest and most high-profile athletes in the sport will line up on the starting gate to kick off the regular season inside the hallowed grounds of Southern California’s Angel Stadium for the Anaheim Opener in January. The premier 450SMX Class will be led by reigning Supercross Champion Ken Roczen [Germany], who will be joined by fellow champions in Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence [Australia], Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb. This decorated group will be complemented by an impressive contingent of challengers, spearheaded by last season’s runner-up Hunter Lawrence [Australia], as well as Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Malcolm Stewart, all of whom are former Main Event winners. It will also signify the rookie campaign for rising star Haiden Deegan.
The outdoor season will also begin in Southern California, from the sprawling landscape of Fox Raceway at Pala. There, defending champion Hunter Lawrence will lead fellow titleholders Jett Lawrence and Sexton against the same elite lineup of championship hopefuls, headlined by Deegan and newly crowned SMX World Champion Jorge Prado [Spain].
While the 250SMX Class field will ultimately be divided into Eastern and Western Divisional Championships for Supercross, the smaller displacement is brimming with ascending talent and budding superstars, with defending Eastern Divisional Champion Cole Davies at the top of that list. Additionally, the likes of Max Anstie [Great Britain], Julien Beaumer, Pierce Brown, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda, Nate Thrasher, and newly crowned SMX World Champion Levi Kitchen are all former Main Event winners expected to challenge for their first title, regardless of which division they line up for.
Davies will remain the rider to beat for the Pro Motocross campaign, where he’ll look to defend his crown against former championship runners-up in Kitchen and Shimoda and former winners like Beaumer, Hammaker, and Hymas.
The 2027 SMX regular season will also welcome the highly anticipated U.S. debut of Belgian twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen. The siblings have become two of the sport’s most rapidly rising stars in MXGP and if their guest appearances in the Pro Motocross Championship this past summer are any indication, they’ll be instant title contenders. Lucas will compete in the 450SMX Class, while Sacha will race in the 250SMX Class, already with a win to his credit from Southwick in June.
The always popular FanFest is currently planned for all Supercross rounds except Detroit (Round 7). The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.
Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 9) in Daytona Beach, Florida can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross - Daytona International Speedway.