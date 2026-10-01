1. Prado Walked the Talk

One year ago, Jorge Prado and the Monster Energy Kawasaki Team mutually agreed to sit out the SMX Playoffs. That turned out to be the beginning of the end of that partnership and Prado was unemployed after just one season in the U.S. On top of that, he made a bad first impression on American fans.

Through it all, Prado was adamant that he could win if he had what he needed to feel comfortable and when Tom Vialle opted to head back to MXGP, it opened the door for Prado to return to Red Bull KTM.

The switch paid off right away with a podium at A1, but everything came full circle Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. After a fifth in moto one and the SMX title on the line, Prado could not afford to get a bad start, fade, get caught up in lappers, or ride inside his comfort zone.

He executed perfectly. He pulled a clutch holeshot, withheld the pressure and attempted Haiden Deegan antics, to win the final moto of the season and claim the 2026 450SMX Championship.

Afterwards, Jorge had some strong opinions on his battle with Deegan and being aware of the situation. “I don’t like those games of making block passes. That’s not the type of racing I race,” he said. “Maybe in the lower categories he could play with the other kids, but not with me. When you race with that mentality, normally, you end up bad. When you race clean you have a lot of things in your favor. I’m against that type of racing. I’m not racing for the money like he is, I am racing with passion, and I am racing because I love the sport. I accomplished a lot in MXGP, and I came to the States, and I proved to everyone that I can get World Champion here as well.”

Prado will now have the honor of having a Championship banner hung in the stands each weekend, the purple backgrounds for the entirety of 2027, and his million-dollar championship bonus will certainly ease the pain of the pay cut he took leaving Kawi. Jorge never doubted himself and he backed up everything he said 100 percent.