The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is done and dusted. You know Levi Kitchen and Jorge Prado were crowned SMX champions, but who finished tenth in both classes? Who was the highest finisher from the unseeded group? What about the top finishing privateer rider? Let’s dig into what you might have missed. Here is our 450SMX and 250SMX points and championship payout.

Note, the individual races also paid each rider per position, but this post is NOT including those individual races payouts, these are just the title payouts.

450SMX Class

Hunter Lawrence came into the SMX Playoffs as the #1 seed (most combined SX and MX points) but dropped to third in the championship. Jorge Prado came in as the second seed and ended up winning the title and the $1 million title payout.

Garrett Marchbanks had a sneaky good year on his Kawasaki and netted $135,000 for his sixth in the 450SMX championship.

Jordon Smith came in as the 14th seed but finished eighth, getting $100,000.

Shane McElrath won all three Wild Card races to get into the motos and finished 14th in the championship to net $33,000 in his first three rides with Beta.

Despite not racing the playoffs at all due to injury, Jett Lawrence still receives $26,000.