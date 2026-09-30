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SuperMotocross Championship Payout: How Each Rider Earned

SuperMotocross Championship Payout: How Each Rider Earned

September 30, 2026, 8:00am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is done and dusted. You know Levi Kitchen and Jorge Prado were crowned SMX champions, but who finished tenth in both classes? Who was the highest finisher from the unseeded group? What about the top finishing privateer rider? Let’s dig into what you might have missed. Here is our 450SMX and 250SMX points and championship payout.

Note, the individual races also paid each rider per position, but this post is NOT including those individual races payouts, these are just the title payouts. 

450SMX Class 

Hunter Lawrence came into the SMX Playoffs as the #1 seed (most combined SX and MX points) but dropped to third in the championship. Jorge Prado came in as the second seed and ended up winning the title and the $1 million title payout. 

Garrett Marchbanks had a sneaky good year on his Kawasaki and netted $135,000 for his sixth in the 450SMX championship.

Jordon Smith came in as the 14th seed but finished eighth, getting $100,000.

Shane McElrath won all three Wild Card races to get into the motos and finished 14th in the championship to net $33,000 in his first three rides with Beta.

Despite not racing the playoffs at all due to injury, Jett Lawrence still receives $26,000.

  • Jordon Smith probably enjoyed his Sunday golf a little more knowing he racked in over $100,000 from his top-ten SMX title payout.
    Jordon Smith probably enjoyed his Sunday golf a little more knowing he racked in over $100,000 from his top-ten SMX title payout. Align Media
  • McElrath's overall finishes in the SMX Playoffs (after going through the Wild Card race all three times): 8-16-14.
    McElrath's overall finishes in the SMX Playoffs (after going through the Wild Card race all three times): 8-16-14. Align Media
  • 22-21-11 finishes for Colt Nichols (like McElrath, though the Wild Card races) and he nets $31,000.
    22-21-11 finishes for Colt Nichols (like McElrath, though the Wild Card races) and he nets $31,000. Align Media

450SMX Title Payout

PositionRiderPayout
1Jorge Prado$1,000,000
2Haiden Deegan$500,000
3Hunter Lawrence$250,000
4Ken Roczen$200,000
5Cooper Webb$150,000
6Garrett Marchbanks$135,000
7RJ Hampshire$120,000
8Jordon Smith$100,000
9Malcolm Stewart$90,000
10Aaron Plessinger$75,000
11Eli Tomac$50,000
12Dylan Ferrandis$35,000
13Justin Hill$34,000
14Shane McElrath$33,000
15Christian Craig$32,000
16Colt Nichols$31,000
17Mitchell Harrison$30,000
18Mikkel Haarup$29,000
19Joey Savatgy$28,000
20Vince Friese$27,000
21Jett Lawrence$26,000
22Benny Bloss$25,000

250SMX Class

Cole Davies came in as the #1 250SMX seed but finished third in the championship ($150,000). Kitchen won the title and the $500,000 that came with it.

Ryder DiFrancesco was seeded third entering the playoffs and finished second behind Kitchen, netting $250,000.

Julien Beaumer may have come up short on the title, but he won an SMX Playoff overall and finished fourth in the title ($100,000), and was able to fill-in for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this weekend. Huge year for Beaumer, especially when you consider where he was one year ago at this point in September with his serious back injury.

Landen Gordon, who was the 20th and final seed entering the playoffs (final spot gaurentee into the motos and not through the Wild Card races), had overall results of 8-8-3 to boost himself to fifth in the championship and net $50,000! Yes, Kitchen won the title, but Gordon is the big “winner” of the playoffs, in my opinion. He landed a podium in 250SX, 250 Pro Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs this year as a rookie and netted a big payout from the title bonus.

Gordon’s fellow young teammates Kayden Minear (tenth, $15,000) and Caden Dudney (12th, $13,000) also had a solid year and got a nice chunk of change of their own.

Pierce Brown (eighth) and Cameron McAdoo (11th) both had to go through the Wild Card races and netted $17,000 (Brown) and $14,000 (McAdoo).

Seth Hammaker, like Jett Lawrence did not race the SMX Playoffs due to injury, netted $2,000 for 22nd place.

  • Yamaha teammates Pierce Brown and Landen Gordon racing (to the bank).
    Yamaha teammates Pierce Brown and Landen Gordon racing (to the bank). Align Media
  • $12,000 for Dilan Schwartz.
    $12,000 for Dilan Schwartz. Align Media

250SMX Title Payout

PositionRiderPayout
1Levi Kitchen$500,000
2Ryder DiFrancesco$250,000
3Cole Davies$150,000
4Julien Beaumer$100,000
5Landen Gordon$50,000
6Nate Thrasher$25,000
7Daxton Bennick$18,000
8Pierce Brown$17,000
9Jo Shimoda$16,000
10Kayden Minear$15,000
11Cameron McAdoo$14,000
12Caden Dudney$13,000
13Dilan Schwartz$12,000
14Drew Adams$11,000
15Chance Hymas$10,000
16Lux Turner$9,000
17Max Vohland$8,000
18Nick Romano$7,000
19Max Anstie$6,000
20Marshal Weltin$5,000
21Devin Simonson$3,000
22Seth Hammaker$2,000

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