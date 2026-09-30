The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is done and dusted. You know Levi Kitchen and Jorge Prado were crowned SMX champions, but who finished tenth in both classes? Who was the highest finisher from the unseeded group? What about the top finishing privateer rider? Let’s dig into what you might have missed. Here is our 450SMX and 250SMX points and championship payout.
Note, the individual races also paid each rider per position, but this post is NOT including those individual races payouts, these are just the title payouts.
450SMX Class
Hunter Lawrence came into the SMX Playoffs as the #1 seed (most combined SX and MX points) but dropped to third in the championship. Jorge Prado came in as the second seed and ended up winning the title and the $1 million title payout.
Garrett Marchbanks had a sneaky good year on his Kawasaki and netted $135,000 for his sixth in the 450SMX championship.
Jordon Smith came in as the 14th seed but finished eighth, getting $100,000.
Shane McElrath won all three Wild Card races to get into the motos and finished 14th in the championship to net $33,000 in his first three rides with Beta.
Despite not racing the playoffs at all due to injury, Jett Lawrence still receives $26,000.
Jordon Smith probably enjoyed his Sunday golf a little more knowing he racked in over $100,000 from his top-ten SMX title payout. Align Media McElrath's overall finishes in the SMX Playoffs (after going through the Wild Card race all three times): 8-16-14. Align Media 22-21-11 finishes for Colt Nichols (like McElrath, though the Wild Card races) and he nets $31,000. Align Media 450SMX Title Payout
|Position
|Rider
|Payout
|1
|Jorge Prado
|$1,000,000
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|$500,000
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|$250,000
|4
|Ken Roczen
|$200,000
|5
|Cooper Webb
|$150,000
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|$135,000
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|$120,000
|8
|Jordon Smith
|$100,000
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|$90,000
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|$75,000
|11
|Eli Tomac
|$50,000
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|$35,000
|13
|Justin Hill
|$34,000
|14
|Shane McElrath
|$33,000
|15
|Christian Craig
|$32,000
|16
|Colt Nichols
|$31,000
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|$30,000
|18
|Mikkel Haarup
|$29,000
|19
|Joey Savatgy
|$28,000
|20
|Vince Friese
|$27,000
|21
|Jett Lawrence
|$26,000
|22
|Benny Bloss
|$25,000
250SMX Class
Cole Davies came in as the #1 250SMX seed but finished third in the championship ($150,000). Kitchen won the title and the $500,000 that came with it.
Ryder DiFrancesco was seeded third entering the playoffs and finished second behind Kitchen, netting $250,000.
Julien Beaumer may have come up short on the title, but he won an SMX Playoff overall and finished fourth in the title ($100,000), and was able to fill-in for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this weekend. Huge year for Beaumer, especially when you consider where he was one year ago at this point in September with his serious back injury.
Landen Gordon, who was the 20th and final seed entering the playoffs (final spot gaurentee into the motos and not through the Wild Card races), had overall results of 8-8-3 to boost himself to fifth in the championship and net $50,000! Yes, Kitchen won the title, but Gordon is the big “winner” of the playoffs, in my opinion. He landed a podium in 250SX, 250 Pro Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs this year as a rookie and netted a big payout from the title bonus.
Gordon’s fellow young teammates Kayden Minear (tenth, $15,000) and Caden Dudney (12th, $13,000) also had a solid year and got a nice chunk of change of their own.
Pierce Brown (eighth) and Cameron McAdoo (11th) both had to go through the Wild Card races and netted $17,000 (Brown) and $14,000 (McAdoo).
Seth Hammaker, like Jett Lawrence did not race the SMX Playoffs due to injury, netted $2,000 for 22nd place.
250SMX Title Payout
|Position
|Rider
|Payout
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|$500,000
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|$250,000
|3
|Cole Davies
|$150,000
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|$100,000
|5
|Landen Gordon
|$50,000
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|$25,000
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|$18,000
|8
|Pierce Brown
|$17,000
|9
|Jo Shimoda
|$16,000
|10
|Kayden Minear
|$15,000
|11
|Cameron McAdoo
|$14,000
|12
|Caden Dudney
|$13,000
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|$12,000
|14
|Drew Adams
|$11,000
|15
|Chance Hymas
|$10,000
|16
|Lux Turner
|$9,000
|17
|Max Vohland
|$8,000
|18
|Nick Romano
|$7,000
|19
|Max Anstie
|$6,000
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|$5,000
|21
|Devin Simonson
|$3,000
|22
|Seth Hammaker
|$2,000