KTM Thanks Aaron Plessinger for Five Seasons Together, Confirms Departure from Team

KTM sent out a press release thanking Aaron Plessinger for five seasons together, confirming his expected departure from the team. Plessinger had a successful run with the team, which included 24 total podiums in SX and MX combined, including two 450SX main event victories.

Expect an announcement of Plessinger joining the 5.11 Triumph Racing Factory Team here soon.

The following press release is from KTM:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING THANKS Aaron Plessinger FOR FIVE SUCCESSFUL SEASONS TOGETHER

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing extends its appreciation to Aaron Plessinger following five successful seasons together, with the partnership delivering an impressive catalog of race results across AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

The Cowboy’ continues to be one of the most popular and engaging riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), quickly establishing a strong connection to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing fans throughout North America and on a global scale. Over the course of five seasons with KTM, he earned 24 podiums – 11 in 450SX and 13 in 450MX – including two Supercross victories.

Plessinger first joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of the 2022 season, making an immediate impact with a second-place result at Round 2 of the 450SX series in Oakland, and he would go on to achieve two more overall podiums outdoors (Southwick and Ironman) in his first year aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

The 2023 season saw Plessinger make further progress, with the Ohio native recording two podiums in Supercross and an additional three podium finishes in 450MX on his way to third in the final championship standings. He also represented Team USA in the MXGP category at the 2023 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée, France.

Plessinger then opened the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in outstanding form, capturing a first-career 450SX Main Event win in San Diego to take possession of the red plate, which he carried out of the following round with another top-three performance at Anaheim 2. He also took third in Arlington, before his indoor season was unfortunately cut short through injury.

Another convincing Pro Motocross season – including six podiums at Hangtown, RedBud, Washougal, Unadilla, Budds Creek and Ironman – saw him finish third in the 450MX standings once more, and he carried that form into the SMX World Championship post-season to end the series in fourth overall.

Those results led to another MXoN appearance to complete his 2024 campaign, this time in the Open category at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom, where he contributed to Team USA’s second-place finish on the Nations podium.

Plessinger's 2025 450SX season was highlighted by podiums at Daytona, Birmingham and Seattle, before achieving his second-career premier class victory in a convincing performance at Foxborough. He recorded another podium in East Rutherford, while a strong start to Pro Motocross that included podiums at Hangtown and Thunder Valley was later disrupted by illness.

Always a fan favorite, Plessinger remained a valued member of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing throughout the 2026 SMX World Championship, bringing his trademark personality and commitment to the team across his final season in orange despite multiple injury setbacks impacting his season, which concluded at last weekend's SMX Final in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Aaron Plessinger: "These have been some of the best five years of my life, and especially during my career – I've had a great time at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and I'm going to miss everybody a lot. Looking back, our results together have been consistently solid over a good stretch of years, which we can be proud of as a team. And the KTM fans, too, their support has meant the world to me and I'm glad that we were able to have a good run for them. Above all, I'm thankful for these years that we were able to spend together. We'll see you at the races!"

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "Working with Aaron over the last five years has been a privilege. He brought with him a unique personality, always making those around feel like a part of his inner-circle, and his cowboy style made him a favorite with the fans and our team. From race wins and podiums to some challenging moments along the way, Aaron always represented Red Bull KTM Factory Racing with passion, professionalism, and determination. We'd like to thank him for everything he has done for the Red Bull KTM team, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward. You are family, Mr Plessinger – see you at the races."

Plessinger and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will now officially sign off on a memorable five-year collaboration, with the entire team thanking Aaron for his contributions to the program and wishing him all the best for the future.