Injuries definitely played a role in Dylan’s career, especially early. He eventually figured things out and a flurry of titles followed, peaking with the 2021 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Then he got hurt the next year before he had a chance to defend, then Yamaha introduced a new, different bike. But when pressed if he thought if things with his health or the bike were different if he thinks he would have won more he very humbly answered, “No because there is a guy named Jett!”

The interview hit a whole bunch of different topics through Dylan’s career including his 250 days and his battles with Adam Cianciarulo. “He was a big battle, for sure. And it's funny because he sent me a text and he said like, ‘Much respect, loved racing you.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you’ I really feel good but, in my head, I was like, ‘How can you say you love racing me? Because I hate racing him!’ Like he was such a pain in the ass. Like he beat me many times. And it was I mean, I hate this feeling like, like I said before, I was hating to lose so bad against him. It was like every night he beat me, dude, you should have seen me in the rental car going to the hotel and to the airport was bad. Very bad.”

Dylan did say that on Saturday he was able to keep his emotions at bay during his final the race because of the risks of racing while not being 100 percent focused. But when Phil Nicoletti who was in studio compared him to all of the other great French riders like Jean-Michel Bayle, Marvin Musquin, Christophe Pourcel etc. and mentioned that Dylan himself is actually the greatest French rider of all time to race in America, Dylan got emotional.

“JMB, I wasn't born when he won. So, I don't really know. But I just when I grew up, he was the God in France. And for the other guys I remember like it was yesterday, I was watching them on TV, you know, on my couch in France and with my parents like watching the race on TV and they were racing and just to race the same race was my goal. You know, it’s never been my goal to win championships or to win races. It was just to go to the U.S. and race in the stadium and do like them, you know, like they were my idol when I was young. And yeah, just to do that was like the biggest dream for me. And yeah, if you say that I beat them like, wow, it's insane because I never really asked myself where I am as a rank for French rider. But yeah, this gives me more emotion, you know, when you say stuff like that than really feeling at the race, they were my idols and I grew up being a big fan of them. And yeah, when you say that, it's like I mean, it feels weird.”