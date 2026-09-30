Cameron McAdoo Thanks Mitch Payton and Kawasaki
Cameron McAdoo took to Instagram last night to thank Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for their time together.
McAdoo joined the team ahead of the 2020 season and landed 24 podiums (including three 250SX main event wins) in his time with the team. See all his Kawasaki podiums below.
McAdoo is expected to move to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027.
Below is McAdoo’s full post.
“Mitch, where do I even start?! Thank you for taking a chance on me back in 2020 and for believing in me, supporting me, and standing by me and my racing over the last seven years. Working alongside every member of @pcraceteam and @racekawasaki has been an absolute honor. As a kid who grew up riding dirt bikes and dreaming of racing at the highest level, being part of this legendary team was something I could only imagine. To live that dream with this group has meant more to me than I can put into words. Together, we shared multiple race wins, red plates, podiums, and countless memories that I’ll carry with me forever. I’m incredibly proud of everything we accomplished, but what means the most to me are the relationships we built along the way. Pro Circuit and the Payton family have become so much more than a team to me. You have become family to my family and I, and that is something I will always treasure.
I’m forever grateful to Mitch, Pro Circuit, Kawasaki and everyone who played a part in making this journey so special. Thank you for believing in me and for giving me memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.
Cheers, team. See you at the races ❤️
P.S. My top 5 favorite moments with Mitch -Renting a pontoon for a day of fishing in Mammoth
-Pumpkin carving comp at the Payton house
- His 2024 Daytona double Champagne bottle chug
-Him coming home to the superbowl party with the gameday cardboard setup from the grocery store
-winning my first race for him at Daytona in 2021”
Cameron McAdoo's Podiums with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Cameron McAdooSioux City, IA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 7, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossHouston
|250SX West
|January 31, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 17, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 13, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 16, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 9, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 2, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 25, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossOakland
|250SX West
|February 18, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 21, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 7, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossIndy
|250SX East
|March 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 12, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 5, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 26, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossMinneapolis
|250SX East
|February 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 2
|250SX West
|April 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 1
|250SX West
|April 10, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington 3
|250SX West
|March 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossArlington 1
|250SX West
|March 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX West
|March 6, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossOrlando 2
|250SX West
|February 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSalt Lake City 4
|250SX West
|June 10, 2020
|Kawasaki KX250