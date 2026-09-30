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Cameron McAdoo Thanks Mitch Payton and Kawasaki

September 30, 2026, 8:45am
Cameron McAdoo Thanks Mitch Payton and Kawasaki

Cameron McAdoo took to Instagram last night to thank Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for their time together.

McAdoo joined the team ahead of the 2020 season and landed 24 podiums (including three 250SX main event wins) in his time with the team. See all his Kawasaki podiums below.

McAdoo is expected to move to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027.

Below is McAdoo’s full post.

“Mitch, where do I even start?! Thank you for taking a chance on me back in 2020 and for believing in me, supporting me, and standing by me and my racing over the last seven years. Working alongside every member of @pcraceteam and @racekawasaki has been an absolute honor. As a kid who grew up riding dirt bikes and dreaming of racing at the highest level, being part of this legendary team was something I could only imagine. To live that dream with this group has meant more to me than I can put into words. Together, we shared multiple race wins, red plates, podiums, and countless memories that I’ll carry with me forever. I’m incredibly proud of everything we accomplished, but what means the most to me are the relationships we built along the way. Pro Circuit and the Payton family have become so much more than a team to me. You have become family to my family and I, and that is something I will always treasure.
I’m forever grateful to Mitch, Pro Circuit, Kawasaki and everyone who played a part in making this journey so special. Thank you for believing in me and for giving me memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

Cheers, team. See you at the races ❤️

P.S. My top 5 favorite moments with Mitch -Renting a pontoon for a day of fishing in Mammoth
-Pumpkin carving comp at the Payton house
- His 2024 Daytona double Champagne bottle chug
-Him coming home to the superbowl party with the gameday cardboard setup from the grocery store
-winning my first race for him at Daytona in 2021”

Cameron McAdoo's Podiums with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 

Cameron McAdoo

Cameron McAdoo

Sioux City, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 25, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestFebruary 18, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 21, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 7, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Indy 		250SX EastMarch 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 12, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 5, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 26, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Minneapolis 		250SX EastFebruary 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 4 		250SX WestJune 10, 2020 Kawasaki KX250
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