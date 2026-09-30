Cameron McAdoo Thanks Mitch Payton and Kawasaki

Cameron McAdoo took to Instagram last night to thank Mitch Payton and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for their time together.

McAdoo joined the team ahead of the 2020 season and landed 24 podiums (including three 250SX main event wins) in his time with the team. See all his Kawasaki podiums below.

McAdoo is expected to move to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027.

Below is McAdoo’s full post.