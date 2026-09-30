The Motocross of Nations Preview: Fill-Ins, Surprises, Intrigue

The following is a press release from Infront Racing, organizers of the FIM Motocross of Nations
ERNÉE (FRANCE) 30 September 2026 – It’s time for one more massive Motocross party to finish the season! The 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is ready to go this weekend at the legendary Circuit Raymond Deny in the commune of Ernée in north-western France! The 79th Edition of this remarkable event will be the eleventh held in France itself, and the fourth one to be run at this particular venue in the last 21 years!
From the epic Motocross of Nations weekends at Ernée in 2023, 2015, and that first one back in 2005, we know that the atmosphere for this event will be like no other! Even better for the home fans is that Team France won both of the last two editions at this circuit, and they are one of the few leading Nations this year that are able to run their first choice of riders in all three categories!
Of the ten previous editions of this race held in France, Team USA has won the most, with four victories in 1988, 2000, 2005, and 2011. The two most recent wins have gone to the home squad, while Team Great Britain won the first two in 1960 and ’66. Team Belgium and Team Sweden have taken a win apiece on French soil, both in the 1970s. The Belgians also won the sole 250cc-only Trophée des Nations event to be held in France, in 1974.
Team Australia come into this year’s event as defending Champions again, having been the only three-man team ever to win back-to-back Nations with exactly the same riders – Jett Lawrence, Kyle Webster, and Hunter Lawrence. Sadly, for the Aussies, none of those three are able to line up this year, but all credit to the team with one of the longest journeys to undertake, as they will still compete in 2026 with Jed Beaton wearing the #1 plate, returning to Europe with youngsters Alex Larwood and Aaron Tanti alongside him. The 28-year-old Beaton raced in the MXGP Paddock for six years between 2017 & ’22, picking up a best of fourth in the 2020 MX2 series. All three Australians are making their Nations debut in the green and gold!
Team USA’s last win outside of their home country was on French soil, at St Jean d’Angely in 2011, and injuries have hit their selection for this year’s event as Nations rookies Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen will join veteran Cooper Webb in trying to get the stars and bars to the top again. Webb starts his fourth Nations, and his second at Ernée, still looking for his first team win after being part of the runner-up squad here in 2015, as well as at Matterley Basin in 2024. He knows all about the cauldron of this French valley but was the first to put his hand up to make the trip again!
The home team probably start as favorites, racing with numbers 7, 8, and 9 and being two-thirds made up from the Kawasaki Racing Team! Two-time World Champion Romain Febvre, in his seventh MXoN, is looking for his third team victory at this venue, and the fifth of his career, at the end of a season that saw him second in the World MXGP Championship. Mathis Valin races his second Nations, on return from injuries sustained at the MXGP of Portugal in June. He has been training hard specifically to be healthy for this weekend! Tom Vialle, back in the World Championship this year for Honda HRC Petronas, takes on his first Nations with 450cc machinery after three MX2 rides, one of which was a winning experience here in 2023. The two French 450cc riders, who have each won a GP here as well, have been the main challengers to World Champion Jeffrey Herlings in the last few weeks of the MXGP World Championship, and will look to raise the noise levels at Ernée with a stirring performance!
Herlings will be looking to lift his Dutch team back up to the sharp end after two lowly results from the last three years. It’s the tenth Nations appearance for “The Bullet”, and his last MXoN race win came at the 2021 event in Mantova, when Team Netherlands were defending Champions from their 2019 success after the 2020 event was cancelled. This will be Jeffrey’s first taste of Nations madness at Ernée, where he won an MX2 GP in 2013, and his team will be wearing numbers 55, 56, and 57 after finishing 19th last year. He will be joined by fellow veteran Glenn Coldenhoff, competing in his 14th straight MXoN, but his first on an MX2 bike since 2014! Roan Van De Moosdijk completes the Dutch line-up for his second Nations appearance, and his first on a 450 with KTM Kosak Team, set to go in the MXGP class while Jeffrey goes for Open class victory. Will they spring a surprise?
One of the biggest question marks will be over Team Belgium, who return with the same squad that saw them finish fourth last year in the USA. Lucas Coenen picked up injuries in July and has not been at his usual devastating level since for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Has he been able to recover well enough to be a factor at Ernée in his fourth straight Nations appearance? His twin brother Sacha Coenen lines up for just his second MXoN in the MX2 class, while 22-year-old Liam Everts of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is again the senior member of the team in the Open class for his fifth appearance. Belgium hasn’t won since 2013, or been on the podium since 2019, so it would be a massive achievement if they could get up there again, as they did here in 2015 with third overall.
One of the other leading contenders has to be Team Spain. With four-time MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado returning after taking his first title in the USA for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, he could repeat his epic 2023 battles with Febvre to help the Spanish on their way, in a year when the nation has also won the WMX world title with Daniela Guillen, the MX2 world crown with Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Guillem Farres, and the EMX250 series with Francisco Garcia of BUD Racing Kawasaki. The latter two line up in the MX2 and Open classes for the second year running, while Prado takes on the MXGP class for his eighth Nations start, eager to show his former rivals that he’s lost none of his speed!
Team Italy were surprise podium finishers here with third in 2023, and two of that team return this year as Andrea Adamo tackles his first Nations on a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 after four straight years in MX2, and he took second overall in last year’s MX2 GP here. Alberto Forato is another returnee, a late replacement for the other 2023 team rider Andrea Bonacorsi. The Fantic Factory Racing MXGP man is well up for this fourth Nations appearance, while Ferruccio Zanchi makes his debut at the event on the Beddini Ducati Factory MX2 machine.
Outside bets for podium contention could include Team Latvia, and they feature Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP star Pauls Jonass, who won here in MX2 on the way to his world title in 2017, besides the two Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis. The squad finished ninth last year and all three have had a better 2026 season.
Team Switzerland could also have a good shot, as 2022 Ernée MXGP winner Jeremy Seewer races an MX2 Venrooy Racing KTM in his 14th Nations, while teammate Valentin Guillod is there in MXGP for his 15th Nations! In comparison, their young teammate Kevin Brumann starts on his MX-Handel Husqvarna for just the second time for his country!
Team Denmark haven’t seen the top five in the Nations since the 1960s, but that could all change this year as EMX250 chargers Mads Fredsoe and Nikolaj Skovbjerg line up alongside 2027 Triumph Racing Factory MXGP rider Mikkel Haarup! This team could spring a surprise with race numbers 58 to 60!
The MXGP Qualifying Race on Saturday will see some frantic action, as some riders go all-out to help their teams get through. Jan Pancar aims to help Team Slovenia qualify on his TEM Racing KTM, sadly missing Tim Gajser who helped them to fifth last year! Isak Gifting on the JK Racing Yamaha will make his presence felt for Team Sweden, while Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Jorgen-Mathias Talviku will attempt to lead Team Estonia into the main races! That class will feature Febvre, Prado, Lucas Coenen, Adamo, Beaumer, Karlis Reisulis, Van de Moosdijk, and Beaton, so that should be a hot one!
The leading MX2 class contenders get their only race against equal machinery on Saturday as well. The leading nations will pit World Champion Farres against Valin, Zanchi, Sacha Coenen, Levi Kitchen, Janis Reisulis, as well as Team South Africa’s Camden Mc Lellan, and new EMX125 Champion Ricardo Bauer for Team Austria. Watch for veterans Seewer and Coldenhoff to get amongst it with the kids as well!
The MX2 rider for Estonia continues a great family tradition worth mentioning, as Sebastien Leok becomes the fourth member of his family to compete for his country, after father Tanel, uncle Aigar, and great uncle Avo! Since Estonia’s first entry in the Nations in 1993, there have only been three events without a Leok present!
The Open class Qualifying Race should be a corker, as Herlings and Vialle will compete for another Holeshot after sharing most of them at the end of the MXGP season! Webb, Everts, Forato, Jonass, Garcia, Haarup, and British GP stalwart Ben Watson will all be in the mix as the top 19 Nations qualify automatically, while the other 13 will head to a packed B-Final to decide the last spot in the main races!
Will there be surprise results for such far-flung nations as Team Brazil, Team Japan, or even Team Morocco? The “Olympics of Motocross” will see all of the competitors push to their maximum in front of the biggest crowd of the entire season!
The Ballot for gate picks will start the Press Conference for the leading teams on Friday, which will be broadcast live on MXGP-TV. The Team Presentation is always a colourful affair that brings the fans out in force, and that will take place on Friday evening, also broadcast LIVE to begin the festivities!
Ernée knows how to put on this event, and fans from all over the world will be there in attendance to cheer on their nation and soak up the atmosphere! There is so much to look for in this unique event, you do not want to be missing it!
2025 MXoN Nations Classification Top 10 (Ironman, USA)
- Australia
- USA
- France
- Belgium
- Slovenia
- Italy
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Latvia
- Spain
View the official ENTRY LIST HERE!
Don’t miss the action, you can still purchase tickets HERE or go the full way with DIAMOND VIP & CLUB VIPtickets HERE.
If you cannot make it to Ernée, console yourself with the FULL LIVE coverage of the action will be available on www.MXGP-TV.com throughout the three days of Motocross of Nations madness!
WEEKEND TIMETABLE (Local Time)
*LIVE on MXGP-TV
FRIDAY: 10:30 Opening Press Conference*, 10:45 Team Managers Briefing, 11:00 Ballot of Start Positions*, 12:00 Team Press Conferences*, 14:30 Blåkläder Start Practice Group 1, 14:55 Blåkläder Start Practice Group 2, 15:20 Blåkläder Start Practice Group 3, 16:30 Team and Riders Presentation*
SATURDAY: 08:30 BLU CRU 125 Free/Timed Practice, 09:10 BLU CRU 85 Free/Timed Practice, 10:00 MXGP Free Practice, 10:50 MX2 Free Practice, 11:40 Open Free Practice, 13:00 BLU CRU 65 Free/Timed Practice, 13:45 BLU CRU 85 Race*, 14:30 MXGP Qualifying Race*, 15:30 MX2 Qualifying Race*, 16:30 Open Qualifying Race*, 17:20 BLU CRU 65 Race*.
SUNDAY: 08:35 B-Final Warm-Up, 09:20 BLU CRU 125 Race*, 10:05 MXoN Group 1 Warm-Up, 10:25 MXoN Group 2 Warm-Up, 11:00 B-Final*, 13:10 MXGP & MX2 (MXoN Race 1)*, 14:40 MX2 & Open (MXoN Race 2)*, 16:08 Open & MXGP (MXoN Race 3)*