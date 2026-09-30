The Motocross of Nations Preview: Fill-Ins, Surprises, Intrigue

Team Italy were surprise podium finishers here with third in 2023, and two of that team return this year as Andrea Adamo tackles his first Nations on a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 after four straight years in MX2, and he took second overall in last year’s MX2 GP here. Alberto Forato is another returnee, a late replacement for the other 2023 team rider Andrea Bonacorsi. The Fantic Factory Racing MXGP man is well up for this fourth Nations appearance, while Ferruccio Zanchi makes his debut at the event on the Beddini Ducati Factory MX2 machine.

Outside bets for podium contention could include Team Latvia, and they feature Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP star Pauls Jonass, who won here in MX2 on the way to his world title in 2017, besides the two Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis. The squad finished ninth last year and all three have had a better 2026 season.

Team Switzerland could also have a good shot, as 2022 Ernée MXGP winner Jeremy Seewer races an MX2 Venrooy Racing KTM in his 14th Nations, while teammate Valentin Guillod is there in MXGP for his 15th Nations! In comparison, their young teammate Kevin Brumann starts on his MX-Handel Husqvarna for just the second time for his country!

Team Denmark haven’t seen the top five in the Nations since the 1960s, but that could all change this year as EMX250 chargers Mads Fredsoe and Nikolaj Skovbjerg line up alongside 2027 Triumph Racing Factory MXGP rider Mikkel Haarup! This team could spring a surprise with race numbers 58 to 60!

The MXGP Qualifying Race on Saturday will see some frantic action, as some riders go all-out to help their teams get through. Jan Pancar aims to help Team Slovenia qualify on his TEM Racing KTM, sadly missing Tim Gajser who helped them to fifth last year! Isak Gifting on the JK Racing Yamaha will make his presence felt for Team Sweden, while Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Jorgen-Mathias Talviku will attempt to lead Team Estonia into the main races! That class will feature Febvre, Prado, Lucas Coenen, Adamo, Beaumer, Karlis Reisulis, Van de Moosdijk, and Beaton, so that should be a hot one!

The leading MX2 class contenders get their only race against equal machinery on Saturday as well. The leading nations will pit World Champion Farres against Valin, Zanchi, Sacha Coenen, Levi Kitchen, Janis Reisulis, as well as Team South Africa’s Camden Mc Lellan, and new EMX125 Champion Ricardo Bauer for Team Austria. Watch for veterans Seewer and Coldenhoff to get amongst it with the kids as well!

The MX2 rider for Estonia continues a great family tradition worth mentioning, as Sebastien Leok becomes the fourth member of his family to compete for his country, after father Tanel, uncle Aigar, and great uncle Avo! Since Estonia’s first entry in the Nations in 1993, there have only been three events without a Leok present!

The Open class Qualifying Race should be a corker, as Herlings and Vialle will compete for another Holeshot after sharing most of them at the end of the MXGP season! Webb, Everts, Forato, Jonass, Garcia, Haarup, and British GP stalwart Ben Watson will all be in the mix as the top 19 Nations qualify automatically, while the other 13 will head to a packed B-Final to decide the last spot in the main races!

Will there be surprise results for such far-flung nations as Team Brazil, Team Japan, or even Team Morocco? The “Olympics of Motocross” will see all of the competitors push to their maximum in front of the biggest crowd of the entire season!

The Ballot for gate picks will start the Press Conference for the leading teams on Friday, which will be broadcast live on MXGP-TV. The Team Presentation is always a colourful affair that brings the fans out in force, and that will take place on Friday evening, also broadcast LIVE to begin the festivities!

Ernée knows how to put on this event, and fans from all over the world will be there in attendance to cheer on their nation and soak up the atmosphere! There is so much to look for in this unique event, you do not want to be missing it!