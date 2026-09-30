Aaron Plessinger To 5.11 Triumph for 2027

Following the event, Plessinger will return to the team’s facility near Atlanta, Georgia, to begin working with the TF 450-X and establish his base settings. His first competitive outing aboard the Triumph will then come at the Paris Supercross in November, before an extensive testing and development program gets underway ahead of the 2027 SuperMotocross World Championship.

As a highly experienced racer in both AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, Plessinger will bring valuable knowledge to the team as it looks to take another step forward in its 450 program. Alongside his racing credentials, his enthusiasm and likeable personality make him a natural fit for the Triumph brand and team.

“I’m super excited to be joining 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing. I’ve been watching what the team has been building over the last few years and I really believe in the potential of both the team and the TF 450-X. We all want the same thing, which is to win races and fight for championships, and I’m excited to be part of that journey. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone, spending time with the team in Thailand at the Global Dealer Conference, and then getting back to Georgia to start testing properly. The Paris Supercross will be a great way to begin this new chapter, and after that we’ll really get to work preparing for the 2027 SuperMotocross season. Hopefully I can bring plenty of good times, some victories, and put Triumph right in the fight for championships.”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Aaron to 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing. Having worked with Aaron previously, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him both as a racer and as a person. Winning championships together with Aaron was honestly some of the most fun and rewarding racing I’ve ever been a part of, so having the opportunity to work together again is really special for me. I know what Aaron is capable of, I know the determination and personality he brings to a race team, and I truly believe we have the right people and program around him to be successful. Our goal is simple: give Aaron everything he needs to get back to his winning ways and compete for race victories and championships. I couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing and to start this next chapter together."

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles

“We’re really excited for Aaron to join 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing and work with us on taking the next step in the AMA SuperMotocross World Championship. Not only is he a respected, talented, and professional racer, he’s also a great guy and an absolute fan favorite. His enthusiasm, experience, and talent will provide a new dimension to the team, bringing us some fresh energy and a new perspective, while this will also give him a completely new challenge as he steps onto the TF 450-X. We can’t wait to see him get stuck in on the bike as we head into the off-season, and we’re really looking forward to working together.”