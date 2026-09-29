Triumph Announces 2027 TF 250-X

RACE-PROVEN ENGINE

For 2027, a revised engine calibration improves throttle response, rideability and torque delivery, while a new separate stop/start switch arrangement further enhances rider controls.

Producing 47.4 bhp (48 PS) at 13,500 rpm, this remains the most powerful engine in the 250cc motocross class and delivers a class-leading power-to-weight ratio through its ultra-compact, mass-optimized design and premium lightweight components.

The low-inertia engine architecture delivers rapid throttle response, fast acceleration and precise power delivery through jumps, ruts, and rhythm sections. Performance and efficiency are maximized through the use of a forged aluminum piston, titanium valves, and DLC low-friction coatings, while lightweight magnesium covers reduce mass. An Exedy Belleville clutch enhances durability and responsiveness under race conditions.

Advanced engine management combines an Athena ECU with GET Power Assist and a Dell'Orto 44 mm throttle body to optimize power delivery, delivering maximum efficiency and control in every gear and every condition. A Keihin injector provides superior atomization and crisp response at all throttle openings, while the high-flow intake system is engineered for maximum air delivery. The high-flow airbox features tool-free access and a Twin Air filter, ensuring maximum airflow and protection in demanding motocross conditions while enabling rapid servicing between motos.

The TF 250-X engine is fully machined in-house, including the cylinder head face, combustion chamber, ports, seats, and guides, delivering optimized port geometry and efficient airflow. CFD-refined coolant routing helps maintain stable temperatures during long motos, while the compact cylinder head design supports easy serviceability and rapid maintenance between sessions.

UPDATED SUSPENSION

For 2027, the TF 250-X benefits from the latest KYB suspension specification, featuring revised front and rear settings that improve balance, damping control, and rider feedback. New tool free suspension adjusters enable fast trackside setup changes to suit changing conditions. The premium KYB suspension package combines 1.89-inch (48 mm) AOS coil-spring forks with a three-way adjustable piggyback rear shock to deliver pro-level control. The race-developed setup is engineered to provide exceptional stability, feel, and confidence across jumps, whoops, and rhythm sections, while maintaining predictable front-end feel, stable traction, and controlled landings.

The Air-Oil Separation system helps maintain consistent damping performance under repeated high-load impacts, while precision-tuned valving and the 1.97-inch (50 mm) piston rear shock contribute to predictable front-end feel, stable traction, and controlled landings. Updated MY27 settings further improve balance, damping control and rider feedback, delivering the support, traction and predictability needed to push harder, lap after lap.

LIGHTWEIGHT PRECISION CHASSIS

For 2027, the TF 250-X benefits from new precision-tuned Neken triple clamps and a revised chain guide. Manufactured from lightweight forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum, the new clamps are tuned to deliver the ideal stiffness for sharper steering, improved front-end feel and smoother tracking through technical terrain, providing greater precision, confidence, and responsiveness.

At the heart of the chassis is Triumph's ultra-light aluminum spine frame with twin cradles, engineered to balance flex, stability, and rider feedback. Internal machining and mass-optimized construction reduce weight without compromising strength or durability, while the compact, mass-centralized layout enhances agility and confident handling through jumps, ruts, and rhythm sections. The rigid yet responsive structure delivers predictable control at race pace, with race-developed geometry providing precise feedback and confident cornering.

The chassis incorporates precisely controlled stiffness characteristics developed to improve stability, feedback, and predictable handling under heavy braking, hard landings, and high-load cornering. Precision internal machining of key frame sections allows exact control of wall thickness, creating a tuned flex profile that helps riders read available traction and react with confidence across demanding motocross terrain.

A hydroformed swingarm and forged-machined linkage system use MX-proven geometry developed with race-team input to deliver balanced suspension behavior, maximum traction, and predictable drive out of corners. Optimized linkage geometry further contributes to high-speed stability and precise feedback through technical sections, maintaining controlled performance through whoops, berms, and aggressive jump sequences.

The chassis package is complemented by lightweight, high-strength D.I.D DirtStar 7000-series aluminum rims, engineered to withstand repeated race-pace impacts while maintaining consistent handling feel across rough terrain. Paired with race-proven Pirelli MX32 mid-soft tires, the combination provides exceptional grip, predictable slide behavior, and strong braking traction in soft-to-intermediate terrain.

The rider package has been developed to support aggressive motocross riding. A motocross-tuned 37.8-inch (960 mm) seat height, slim bodywork and narrow mid-section allow unrestricted rider movement and rapid weight transfer, while the optimized handlebar-seat-footpeg triangle creates a natural attack-ready riding position for acceleration, braking, and technical transitions.

IMPROVED POWERTRAIN

For 2027, the TF 250-X receives new valve guides, updated clutch components, and improved gear change hardware, including a new selector drum and detent wheel.

The updated gear change system delivers cleaner, more precise gear changes, improving confidence during aggressive upshifts and rapid transitions under race pressure. New valve guides have been introduced to improve durability, while revised clutch components, including a new clutch bearing and clutch pack, enhance consistency, lever feel, and reliability.

Updated clutch plates work in conjunction with the Exedy Belleville clutch to provide smoother engagement, stronger launches, and consistent feel under repeated high-load starts. Together, the revised clutch specification improves consistency, durability, and rider confidence in demanding race conditions.

FACTORY-LEVEL COMPONENTS & RIDER TECHNOLOGY

The TF 250-X is equipped with a premium specification of race-proven components selected to maximize control, feel, and durability in motocross competition. A complete Brembo braking system, incorporating master cylinders, pumps, and twin-piston calipers, works in partnership with high-performance Galfer discs to deliver precise, responsive braking performance with exceptional feel and modulation. Designed for repeated high-load motocross conditions, the system provides consistent, fade-resistant stopping performance and confidence-inspiring control under race intensity.

Rider control is further enhanced through the fitment of ProTaper ACF carbon-core handlebars and ODI lock-on grips, providing precise steering input, optimal control, and improved rider feedback. Together, these premium components contribute to confidence and consistency throughout demanding motos.

Advanced engine management has been co-developed with Athena and integrates ignition, traction, and launch strategies within a single system. Two standard engine maps provide riders with the choice of full-power or softened power delivery characteristics, allowing performance to be adapted to conditions and rider preference.

Launch Control, Traction Control, Quickshifter, and Dual Engine Maps are fitted as standard, providing the same electronic technologies used at the highest levels of motocross competition. Traction Control can be adjusted through the handlebar switch, while Dual Engine Maps allow riders to switch instantly between power delivery characteristics during a race.

The Athena ECU with GET Power Assist integrates these systems to deliver seamless operation. For riders seeking additional tuning capability, the optional Wi-Fi module and MX Tune Pro app unlock ten additional engine maps, allowing further adjustment of power delivery, throttle response, and engine braking characteristics to suit specific track conditions and rider requirements.

GRAPHICS

For 2027, the TF 250-X receives a refreshed visual identity centered around impactful all-black bodywork, updated model year graphics and redesigned fork guards. The darker, more cohesive finish reinforces the motorcycle's focused competition character while delivering a sharper, more contemporary appearance.

DESIGNED TO KEEP YOU RACING

The TF 250-X is built around Triumph's commitment to reliability, service and rider support, combining factory-level durability with the infrastructure needed to keep riders on track throughout a race season.

Every component is tested for durability under race-pace loads, while precision-built engineering, premium materials and race-level craftsmanship are designed to deliver lasting performance in demanding motocross conditions. Stable chassis feedback, predictable powertrain engagement, and refined engine behavior help riders maintain confidence and consistency from the first lap to the last.

Supporting riders on and off the track is Triumph's worldwide network of off-road dealers. Providing expert service, technical support, and parts supply, the network ensures riders have access to factory-trained technicians whether riding locally or competing internationally.

A dedicated 24/7 online parts and accessories store gives riders direct access to genuine Triumph components, with express delivery and click-and-collect options available to minimize downtime. This round-the-clock parts supply system helps ensure motorcycles remain race-ready between practice sessions, race weekends and full competition seasons.

Every component is engineered and tested to withstand the demands of full-intensity motocross competition. From the clutch system to the engine hardware, the platform is developed to handle repeated high-load transitions, aggressive starts, and demanding track conditions without compromising durability or reliability.

The TF 250-X is available to order now, starting at $9,195 USD & $11,995 CAD. For more information or to find your local dealer visit the Triumph website. Available in dealers starting in November.

SPECIFICATION TF 250-X

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC Capacity 249.95cc Bore 3.07 in. (78 mm) Stroke 2.06 in. (52.3 mm) Compression 14.4 Maximum Power 47.4 bhp (48.0 PS) / (35.3kW) @ 13,500 rpm Maximum Torque 21.1 lb-ft (28.6 Nm) @ 9,000 rpm Fuel System Dellorto Throttle Body, Athena EMS Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/48 Clutch Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring Gearbox 5 Speed

CHASSIS

Frame Aluminum, Spine & Double Cradle Swingarm Aluminum Fabrication Front Wheel 21” x 1.6” Rear Wheel 19” x 1.85” Front Tire 80/100 - 21 Rear Tire 100/90 - 19 Front Suspension KYB 1.89 in. (48 mm) Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 12.20 in. (310 mm) Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (High and Low Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 12.01 in. (305 mm) Travel Front Brakes Brembo Twin 0.94 in. (24 mm) Piston Caliper, 10.24 in.(260 mm) Disc Rear Brakes Brembo Single 1.02 in. (26 mm) Piston Caliper, 8.66 in.(220 mm) Disc Instruments Hour Meter, Multi-Function Switch Cubes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Width (Handlebars) 32.91 in. (836 mm) Height 50 in. (1270 mm) Seat Height 37.8 in. (960 mm) Wheelbase 58.7 in. (1492 mm) Rake 27.4 ° Trail 4.57 in. (116 mm) Wet weight 229.3 lbs. (104.0 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 1.85 US gal. (7 liters)



