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Mason-Dixon GNCC is Non-Points-Paying for Bike (XC1, XC2, and WXC) Classes This Weekend Due to ISDE Conflict

September 29, 2026, 8:00am
Mason-Dixon GNCC is Non-Points-Paying for Bike (XC1, XC2, and WXC) Classes This Weekend Due to ISDE Conflict
Mount Morris, PA Mason-DixonProgressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend for the round 11 Mason-Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

However, the Mason-Dixon GNCC will be non-points-paying for the bike XC1, XC2, and WXC classes as a result of the schedule conflict with the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

  • GNCC

    Mason-Dixon

     Saturday, October 3
    • Youth ATV 
      Live
      October 3 - 9:30 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro ATVs 
      Live
      October 3 - 2:00 PM
      Flo Racing
    • Youth Bike 
      Live
      October 4 - 8:00 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro Bikes 
      Live
      October 4 - 1:00 PM
      Flo Racing
Mason-Dixon GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

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