Mason-Dixon GNCC is Non-Points-Paying for Bike (XC1, XC2, and WXC) Classes This Weekend Due to ISDE Conflict
September 29, 2026, 8:00am
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend for the round 11 Mason-Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
However, the Mason-Dixon GNCC will be non-points-paying for the bike XC1, XC2, and WXC classes as a result of the schedule conflict with the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).
- GNCC
Mason-DixonSaturday, October 3