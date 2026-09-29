The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

Julien Beaumer Joins 2026 AMA U.S. Motocross Team

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — As the United States gears up for the 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations, which is set to run Oct. 2-4 in Ernée, France, the American Motorcyclist Association announced that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer will join the team.

Beaumer will fill in for the injured Chance Hymas and will race in the MXGP class. He will join the talented duo of three-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen on the team, which is managed by AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

“We’re grateful to have Julien join our team and commit to representing the United States,” Pelletier said. “He is the ultimate professional, with a deep passion for his country, and we’re proud to welcome him to Team USA. We also sincerely appreciate the full support from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in making this opportunity possible on such short notice. I look forward to working alongside Julien as we aim to bring the Chamberlain Trophy back to the United States.”

Beaumer has been one of the most promising up-and-comers in motocross since he made his debut in 2023, finishing second in the AMA Supercross 250 West title race in 2025 and landing a runner-up finish in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 class in 2026.

The United States eyes its 24th FIM Motocross of Nations championship in 2026 after the Americans finished second on the podium last year.

The following press release is from KTM:

Julien Beaumer TO REPRESENT TEAM USA AT 2026 MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

Team USA has called upon Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer as a late addition to its 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) rider line-up, set to represent the United States at the prestigious international event in Ernée, France, on October 2-4.

Off the back of a standout SMX World Championship season, the exciting 20-year-old will replace the injured Chance Hymas alongside Cooper Webb and Levi Kitchen, with Beaumer to make his MXoN debut aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

The opportunity to fill in for Hymas came at short notice during Ridgedale’s SMX Final this past weekend, with Beaumer eager and motivated to wear the Stars and Stripes for the first time in his young professional career.

‘Juju’ was a standout during the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, placing second in the final 250MX standings with two victories to his credit, and then going on to claim fourth in the 250SMX World Championship post-season after winning SMX Playoff 2 in Los Angeles and challenging for the title.

Julien Beaumer: "Firstly, I would like to say that I’m gutted for Chance, and I hope that he gets well soon. I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity to represent Team USA and race in France this weekend. I'd like to thank the AMA for the opportunity and also everybody at KTM, for obviously putting me in this position and going through all the steps at the last minute to get me over there. I'm stoked – I can't wait to represent my country."

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It’s a big commitment from a lot of departments and people to pull this one off – we’re getting a bike put together on Monday morning, and then we’ll go testing with Julien in California. On Tuesday we will do a couple of motos, before we leave for France on Wednesday – I’m very thankful for everybody’s support and commitment. Also, Julien was chomping at the bit to go over, so I give him a big checkmark right there that he wants to ride for and represent his country. Of course, we are right behind him.”