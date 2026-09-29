Honda and Yamaha to Stage EV Motocross Demos at MXoN in France
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
HONDA AND YAMAHA TO STAGE EV MOTOCROSS DEMO RUNS AT THE MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS IN ERNÉE
ERNÉE (France) – Electric motocross is coming to the biggest event of the year. Honda and Yamaha will take to the track together for an EV Motocross Demo at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. The two brands will run side by side on Saturday and again on Sunday, both days at 12:45.
Both demos come in front of the largest crowd of the season in the mythical venue of Ernée, with the best riders in the paddock. That makes the Motocross of Nations a very special place to show these special developments. Running the two projects side by side is a symbolic initiative that reflects the collaborative efforts of both Honda and Yamaha.
Honda will bring the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, ridden by Trey Canard and Justin Brayton. Canard was Honda's first rider to compete in an electric motocross race in 2023 in All Japan Motocross Championship. Brayton brings extensive experience from years of racing in AMA Supercross. The CR ELECTRIC PROTO has already proven itself in competition: it raced in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with Team HRC. In Honda's first season in the series, the team won the Men's Championship and finished second in both the Women's Championship and the Team Championship.
Yamaha Motor will display the YE-01 Racing Concept and run it on track in Ernée. The bike was first shown at EICMA in Milan last year. Bringing it to the Motocross of Nations gives it a stage that few events can match. It will be ridden by 2004 MX2 World Champion and 2007 AMA Supercross 250cc East Champion Ben Townley, and 2011 MX3 World Championship runner-up and three-time Enduropale du Touquet winner Milko Potisek. The YE-01 Racing Concept is Yamaha's fun-first approach to carbon neutrality. It pairs YZ450F chassis technology, built on decades of racing know-how, with Electric Motion's power unit. The goal is to keep the core appeal of motocross while offering a new kind of riding enjoyment that uses the particular characteristics of electric power.
The exhibition runs of the two projects on track together will show fans what the bikes can do and what electric motocross could become.
Electro Demonstration Laps times (local time):
SATURDAY: Honda CR ELECTRIC PROTO and Yamaha YE-01 Racing Concept, 12:45
SUNDAY: Honda CR ELECTRIC PROTO and Yamaha YE-01 Racing Concept, 12:45