Honda and Yamaha to Stage EV Motocross Demos at MXoN in France

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

HONDA AND YAMAHA TO STAGE EV MOTOCROSS DEMO RUNS AT THE MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS IN ERNÉE

ERNÉE (France) – Electric motocross is coming to the biggest event of the year. Honda and Yamaha will take to the track together for an EV Motocross Demo at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. The two brands will run side by side on Saturday and again on Sunday, both days at 12:45.

Both demos come in front of the largest crowd of the season in the mythical venue of Ernée, with the best riders in the paddock. That makes the Motocross of Nations a very special place to show these special developments. Running the two projects side by side is a symbolic initiative that reflects the collaborative efforts of both Honda and Yamaha.

Honda will bring the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, ridden by Trey Canard and Justin Brayton. Canard was Honda's first rider to compete in an electric motocross race in 2023 in All Japan Motocross Championship. Brayton brings extensive experience from years of racing in AMA Supercross. The CR ELECTRIC PROTO has already proven itself in competition: it raced in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with Team HRC. In Honda's first season in the series, the team won the Men's Championship and finished second in both the Women's Championship and the Team Championship.