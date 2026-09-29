Romain Febvre: “If you are not at the front, you have no chance of catching him [Herlings]”

Next stop: the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP team. Is Febvre confident to make the move?

“Yeah, I am. I’m really motivated to show what I can do with that bike,” declared 34- year-old Febvre. “It’s going to be a new team and a new bike, but also all the people at Ducati coming from road racing mainly. I believe the last two years they have been learning a lot from motocross and now I think they are even more ready to make some modifications on the bike to suit the rider more. That will be interesting. Like I said, I am quite motivated to show that I can also ride at the front with that bike. I’m also excited to work with some older people coming from road racing. For sure they can come up with many good things, as well. Yeah, we’ll see in one month how it’s going. I’m in contract with Kawasaki until the 31st of October. Let’s say at the beginning of November I will be able to ride with the bike. We are already planning some testing because they have many things to try. It’s going to be quite a long winter to test, but that’s how it is. I’m quite excited to do that.”

Febvre finished up by explaining what marks he hopes and plans to hit when he begins to put his time in with the Ducati effort.

“The bike [has] never won a moto at a GP," he said. "I think we need to be very realistic. For sure I want to win, but I think we need to go step by step. Also with me, I need to adapt to the bike and to the team, as well. That’s going to be the biggest challenge. If we put the goal to maybe win the first moto and then maybe a GP and then to be able to fight for the top three in the World Championship, that would be my goal for next year. Yeah, we’ll see. We first have to get past the winter in good shape, and then the first few rounds next year, we’re going to see where we are and then that will set up our goals for the season and see what we can do. There is a lot of expectation. As a brand, they want to win, that’s for sure. We’ll see. Like I said, it’s not good to expect too much at the beginning because you can be disappointed. I think you need to set the goal up step by step.”

Bring on the Motocross of Nations at the Circuit Raymond Demy in Ernée, France.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s in France," he confirmed. "When the Motocross of Nations is on home soil, it will be a great event, for sure. Like always, I think a lot of fans will come over there. When you are at home, everyone is expecting you to win. We’ll see. The plan is to go there and to win it. So, we’ll see.”