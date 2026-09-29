Hetrick blasted out of the gate on Sunday aboard his Yamaha YFZ450R to snag the holeshot in Moto 1. The 33-year-old led wire-to-wire for the 25-minute plus two laps race. His teammate, Lindquist, started from the back row and was mid-pack off of the start. He pushed the pace and began clicking off passes. Before the checkers flew, Lindquist was able to close in on the second-place rider and execute a pass to earn the runner-up spot.

Starting from the front row, Decker snatched the holeshot in the second moto. Hetrick started from the back row and battled heavy roost from the rest of the field on the heavily watered track. Decker immediately began to stretch his lead, and Hetrick moved into the top five. Nearing the halfway point of the moto, Hetrick pushed into third. Decker continued to put down fast laps while Hetrick moved into the runner-up spot. Unfortunately, with five laps remaining, the seven-time member of the team had to really finesse his Yamaha YFZ450R after he got a flat front tire. Decker finished the moto more than 40 seconds ahead of Hetrick, who still managed to hang onto the second-place spot despite the flat.

The AMA U.S. ATV Motocross Team had a 20-point lead over the other teams headed into the final moto. Lindquist started from the front row and put himself into the lead within the first lap. Decker powered his Yamaha YFZ450R into fourth, after starting from the back row, but it was only momentarily – as he soon pushed into the second-place spot by the end of the initial lap. Lindquist began to pull away, but Decker continued to chase him. The duo put a huge gap on the rest of the field, at times approaching a minute lead, before ultimately finishing 1-2.

The team’s five best scores were combined for a total of 7, which earned the U.S. a 32-point lead over second-place Norway at the MotoClub Dardon Gueugnon circuit. France rounded out the podium two points behind Norway.

With 2-1 results, Lindquist finished first in the individual rider standings. Hetrick’s 1-2 results earned him second in the individual standings, and Decker’s 1-2 results landed him third.

Decker, a rookie member of the team, said the experience was “absolutely surreal.”

“I’ve been to five Quadcross of Nations events just to watch, so to finally have the opportunity to compete for Team USA is something I’ll never forget,” Decker said. “It’s truly a dream come true, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful to represent my country and be a part of such an amazing team. My first moto is one I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I pulled the holeshot and was able to put a nice-sized gap on the field early on. From there, I focused on riding smart, staying consistent, and bringing it home for the win. For my second moto, I lined up alongside Max [Lindquist] and started from the second row. I got an awesome start and made a few quick passes to move into second place. From there, Max and I worked together and rode it in for a 1-2 finish. Ending the weekend with a perfect score for the team was an unbelievable way to cap off the experience. Being able to stand behind the gate, represent the United States, and compete alongside some of the best riders in the world is something I’ll be proud of for the rest of my career. This weekend was about so much more than results. It was about representing my country, my family, my team and everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of it and will carry this experience with me forever. I also want to give a huge thank you to the entire team for giving me this opportunity and making this experience so special. A special thank you to Mark Baldwin, Harv Whipple and [eight-time AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Champion] Chad Wienen for all the work they put in behind the scenes to make this team possible. And of course, I want to thank my teammates, my mechanic and the entire crew. I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished as a team.”

2026 AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Champion Hetrick said he was “stoked on the whole team effort” and couldn’t be happier with how his teammates handled themselves on and off the track for their first time racing Quadcross of Nations.

“The first moto, starting from the front row, went really good,” said the seven-time AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Champion, Hetrick. “I pulled the holeshot and led every lap. I was pumped to start the day with a moto win for the team. I knew Max [Lindquist] was right there behind me, and it made for a really good start for us. In the second moto, I started on the back row. They had watered the track pretty good. On the sight lap, I knew it was going to be difficult if I didn’t get a good start. I came out about 12th and just had to fight my way to the front on this tight track. Limited passing made it difficult, as well as the water on the track. Once I got into second, I saw my teammate Zack [Decker] in the lead. I pushed for a lap or two, then ended up getting a flat front tire. I was bummed about the flat, but I was still able to hold onto second until the end. Those last five laps with a flat tire will be something I always remember. It’s very difficult to ride like that. Overall, I was so pumped that the team was able to win in dominant fashion. Going 1-2 in every moto was something we haven’t done in a few years or ever.”

Serving on the team for the first time, Lindquist said it was “an unbelievable experience.”

“Moto one was an all-out war to the end,” continued Lindquist. “Starting on the second row for the first time in my career was definitely nerve-wracking. Coming out mid-pack made for lots of passes throughout the moto to secure second late in the race. It was great to go 1-2 with Joel [Hetrick] to start the day off strong. Moto two was a great experience from the start. Being out front right away let me relax and build a lead over the first several laps. It let me really take in the crowd during the last few laps to enjoy this amazing race and performance that the team put together. Altogether, this experience surpassed all my dreams and expectations. I can’t thank the team and my support group enough. I am so grateful to be given this opportunity and be bringing back the title to the USA.”

Fans who missed the action live can download the Sportity app and enter password “SQXoN2026” to access event results and go to https://fim-moto.tv/player/ videos/88629672-6a9e-4315- 9ae9-ae61712290f0/sqxon-2026- dardon-geugnon-fra- sidecarcross-quad-of-nations- sunday to stream a replay.

“Sponsors, crew members and fans help to make this international event possible for our best U.S. racers,” said AMA Delegate Harv Whipple. “It’s an honor for our country to be represented, and it’s even more rewarding when we can bring home the trophy. Thanks to Wayne Eller for serving as the crew chief and to the riders’ mechanics -- Kevin Kerrn, Grayson Eller and Fran Lindquist -- for their dedication in prepping the Yamaha YFZ450R machines.”

Special thanks to the team’s 2026 sponsors:

Platinum: $10,000

Yamaha

DWT

SSi Decals

Gold: $5,000

Phoenix Racing

Rock River Arms

Springfield Armory

Silver: $2,500

Adidas Terrex

Binky’s Forever ATC

High Gear Success

Mechanix Wear

Rockwell

Bronze: $1,000

4 Liberty Motorsports

Baldwin Motorsports

D&W Cycle Specialties

JB Racing

Ripitup Films

Score Processing

For questions regarding the team or to commit to future sponsorship, please contact Harv Whipple at hwhipple@mchsi.com or 309-314-4879.

Follow updates regarding the team at Facebook.com/teamUSAatvmx and on Instagram at @teamUSAatvmx.

2026 FIM Quadcross of Nations Team Results

USA, 7 Norway, 39 France, 41 Estonia, 41 Latvia, 43 Netherlands, 48 Germany, 51 Italy, 72 Czech Republic, 40 (with 2 DNS) Great Britain, 47 (with 2 DNS) Belgium, 74 (with 2 DNS) Slovakia, 20 (with 5 DNS)

Images: Ripitup Films