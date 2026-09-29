The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the new numbers for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. Riders will run the numbers they either picked (career numbers) or earned (national numbers) in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the SMX Playoffs.

The big three numbers to know for 2027 are new career numbers: Cole Davies (#5); Ryder DiFrancesco (#10); and Jorge Prado (#61).

Other tidbits:

-Lowest non-career number: #16 Chance Hymas

-Lowest triple digit to double digit rider: #42 Landen Gordon (raced 2026 as #180)

-First national numbers for the Coenen brothers: #64 Sacha and #79 Lucas

-Final double-digit number: #99 Roan Van De Moosdijk

Related: 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers Deep Dive