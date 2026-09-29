AMA Releases 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers: New Career Numbers For Davies, DiFrancesco, and Prado
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the new numbers for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. Riders will run the numbers they either picked (career numbers) or earned (national numbers) in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the SMX Playoffs.
The big three numbers to know for 2027 are new career numbers: Cole Davies (#5); Ryder DiFrancesco (#10); and Jorge Prado (#61).
Other tidbits:Chance Hymas-Lowest triple digit to double digit rider: #42 Landen Gordon (raced 2026 as #180) -First national numbers for the Coenen brothers: #64 Sacha and #79 Lucas -Final double-digit number: #99 Roan Van De Moosdijk-Lowest non-career number: #16
Related: 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers Deep Dive
The following press release is from the AMA:
Professional Numbers for 2027 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the upcoming AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships, with the 2027 season fast approaching.
Professional numbers are assigned and used throughout the season. The defending champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.
The 2027 AMA Supercross season will feature 17 rounds, with champions crowned in three classes — 450, 250 East and 250 West. Stay tuned to the @SuperMotocross channels for the official schedule release to see where these numbers will race in 2027.
2027 National and Career Pro Numbers for Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2027