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AMA Releases 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers: New Career Numbers For Davies, DiFrancesco, and Prado

September 29, 2026, 1:00pm
AMA Releases 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers: New Career Numbers For Davies, DiFrancesco, and Prado

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the new numbers for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. Riders will run the numbers they either picked (career numbers) or earned (national numbers) in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the SMX Playoffs.

The big three numbers to know for 2027 are new career numbers: Cole Davies (#5); Ryder DiFrancesco (#10); and Jorge Prado (#61).

Other tidbits:-Lowest non-career number: #16 Chance Hymas-Lowest triple digit to double digit rider: #42 Landen Gordon (raced 2026 as #180)-First national numbers for the Coenen brothers: #64 Sacha and #79 Lucas-Final double-digit number: #99 Roan Van De Moosdijk

Related: 2027 AMA SX, MX, and SMX National Numbers Deep Dive

  • Cole Davies will be #5 for 2027 and beyond.
    Cole Davies will be #5 for 2027 and beyond. Align Media
  • Ryder DiFrancesco will be #10 for 2027 and beyond.
    Ryder DiFrancesco will be #10 for 2027 and beyond. Align Media
  • Jorge Prado will be #61 for 2027 and beyond.
    Jorge Prado will be #61 for 2027 and beyond. Align Media

The following press release is from the AMA:

Professional Numbers for 2027 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the upcoming AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships, with the 2027 season fast approaching.

Professional numbers are assigned and used throughout the season. The defending champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.

The 2027 AMA Supercross season will feature 17 rounds, with champions crowned in three classes — 450, 250 East and 250 West. Stay tuned to the @SuperMotocross channels for the official schedule release to see where these numbers will race in 2027. 

2027 National and Career Pro Numbers for Supercross and Motocross

* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2027

Rider #Rider
1 (450SMX)Jorge Prado
1(450SX)Ken Roczen
1 (450 MX)Hunter Lawrence
1 (250SMX)Levi Kitchen
1 (250 MX)Cole Davies
1E (250SX)Cole Davies
1 W (250SX)Haiden Deegan
2Cooper Webb*
3Eli Tomac*
4Chase Sexton *
5Cole Davies**
6-
7Aaron Plessinger*
8-
9-
10Ryder DiFrancesco**
11Kyle Chisholm*
12Shane McElrath*
13-
14Dylan Ferrandis*
15Dean Wilson*
16Chance Hymas
17Joey Savatgy*
18Jett Lawrence*
19Julien Beaumer
20Kayden Minear
21Jason Anderson*
22Nate Thrasher
23Seth Hammaker
24RJ Hampshire*
25Carson Mumford
26Daxton Bennick
27Malcolm Stewart*
28Christian Craig*
29Michael Mosiman 
30Jo Shimoda
31Jordon Smith
32Justin Cooper*
33Mikkel Haarup
34Lux Turner
35Caden Dudney
36Garrett Marchbanks*
37Dilan Schwartz
38Haiden Deegan*
39Drew Adams
40Max Vohland
41Hunter Yoder
42Landen Gordon
43Mitchell Harrison
44Nick Romano
45Colt Nichols*
46Justin Hill*
47Levi Kitchen
48Max Anstie
49Casey Cochran
50Coty Schock
51Justin Barcia*
52Devin Simonson
53Avery Long
54Benny Bloss
55Pierce Brown
56Henry Miller
57Parker Ross
58Marshal Weltin
59Derek Kelley
60Cornelius Tøndel
61Jorge Prado**
62Valentin Guillod
63Cameron McAdoo 
64Sacha Coenen
65Vince Friese
66Joshua Varize
67Grant Harlan
68Gavin Towers
69Fredrik Noren
70Deacon Denno
71Lorenzo Locurcio
72Jed Beaton
73Mark Fineis
74Justin Rodbell
75Jeremy Hand
76Kyle Peters
77Luke Neese
78Luke Clout
79Lucas Coenen
80Antonio Cairoli
81Cullin Park
82Brodie Connolly
83Robbie Wageman
84Crockett Myers
85Mitchell Oldenburg
86Izaih Clark
87Carson Wood
88Landon Gibson
89Alex Larwood
90Enzo Temmerman
91Kevin Moranz
92Cole Thompson
93Anthony Bourdon
94Ken Roczen*
95Matti Jorgensen
96Hunter Lawrence
97Francisco Garcia
98Jalek Swoll
99Roan Van De Moosdijk

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