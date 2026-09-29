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2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross National Numbers Deep Dive

2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross National Numbers Deep Dive

September 29, 2026, 1:00pm

Main image: Jorge Prado racing MXGP in 2021, courtesy of KTM

New number, who dis?

Mitch Kendra nerds out with a ton of information on the 2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross national numbers.

The Big 4 Things to Know

Defending Champions

SuperMotocross World Championship

#1 450SMX: Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado will run the #1 in the SMX Playoffs next year. Until then, he will be his new career number, #61 (his long-time number in MXGP), with purple backgrounds on his number plates in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

#1 250SMX: Levi Kitchen

Like Prado, Kitchen will be #1 in the SMX Playoffs, but he will be #47 with purple backgrounds in the SX and MX races prior to the start of the playoffs. 

  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 450SX: Ken Roczen

Roczen, who is debating on if he will race in 2027 or not, will have the #1 in supercross, then #94 in either Pro Motocross and/or the SMX Playoffs.

#1 250SX East: Cole Davies

After his first Pro Motocross title this year (a national championship), Davies picked his new career number, #5. However, he will likely not run it until the SMX Playoffs next fall, since he will be #1 in both 250SX East and 250 Pro Motocross. If Davies would switch to the 250SX West Division, then he would be #5. 

#1 250SX West: Haiden Deegan

Deegan has moved to the premier class full-time and therefore will not have a #1W title defense, as he will be #38 for all of 2027.

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen Align Media

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

#1 450 Pro Motocross: Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence will be his usual career #96 in supercross then switch to #1 for the start of Pro Motocross.

#1 250 Pro Motocross Cole Davies

No matter which coast Davies races in supercross, he will race ‘27 250 Pro Motocross as #1.

Cole Davies
Cole Davies Align Media

New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights

There were three different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).

#5** Cole Davies

The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Champion earned the right to pick a single-digit number, and since Joey Savatgy is career #17 (Davies' amateur number), Davies went with #5. The number was last ran by Ryan Dungey, who ran it for several years late in his career until his retirement in 2017. Dungey then ran #5 again in 2022 Pro Motocross when he ran the entire 12-race championship. Dungey’s hold on career #5 ended following the 2023 season, although no one had picked it until Davies did for ‘27. Cool to see a champion pick a single digit again for the first time in a handful of years (Adam Cianciarulo picking #9 for 2020 after his 2019 250 Pro Motocross title)!

#10** Ryder DiFrancesco

DiFrancesco had the ability to pick a career number for the first time following his strong 2026 year. He decided to go with #10, which is the lowest non-national championship number. The #10 was last used by Seth Hammaker this year, but last used as a career number for Justin Brayton until he retired. 

#61** Jorge Prado

Following his disastrous 2025 with Kawasaki, Prado had an incredible rebound in 2026, and earned the ability to pick a career number. As we reported earlier this month, Prado decided to go with his long-time MXGP number, #61. 

Jorge Prado at the 2019 MXGP of Germany.
Jorge Prado at the 2019 MXGP of Germany. Ray Archer

Look A Like/Run It Back

The following riders have earned the same national number (but not career number) more than once…

Michael Mosiman as #29

Mosiman ran #29 in 2022, and he will run it again in 2027.

Jordon Smith as #31 

Smith ran #31 in 2024, and he will run it again in 2027.

Benny Bloss as #54

Bloss ran #54 in 2026, and he will run it again in 2027. He was the only rider to earn the exact same number for next year without it being a #1 or a career number. That is 11 straight years with a national number for Bloss!

Benny BlossRacing Numbers By Year

Year#
2015934
2016167
201734
201860
201929
202050
202137
202273
202344
202467
202557
202654
202754 (2)

Cameron McAdoo #63

McAdoo ran #63 in 2024, and he will run it again in 2027.

  • Jordon Smith in 2024.
    Jordon Smith in 2024. Align Media
  • Michael Mosiman was #29 at the 2022 San Diego SX when he won his maiden SX race.
    Michael Mosiman was #29 at the 2022 San Diego SX when he won his maiden SX race. Align Media
  • Bloss at the Thunder Valley National back in June.
    Bloss at the Thunder Valley National back in June. Align Media
  • McAdoo at the 2024 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki photoshoot.
    McAdoo at the 2024 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki photoshoot. Octopi Media

Other Numbers and Notes

#16 Chance Hymas

Hymas is the lowest non-career number and he chose to skip #13, so he will be #16 for ‘27.

#19 Julien Beaumer

Beaumer ran the #13 in ‘26 but earned #19 for next year.

 #20 Kayden Minear

Minear was #99—the final double digit number—for 2026 but landed an impressive #20 for ‘27.

#22 Nate Thrasher

Thrasher debuted as #488 as a rookie in 2020 and has had a different national number every year—without earning a career number. Thrasher took his lowest national number yet in ‘26 (#25) and earned a new, now lower national number for ‘27: #22.

Nate Thrasher's Racing Numbers By Year

Year#
2020488
202191
202249
202329
202457
202541
202625
202722

Nate Thrasher in supercross earlier this year.
Nate Thrasher in supercross earlier this year. Align Media

#23 Seth Hammaker

Hammaker was #10 this year, but, like Thrasher, has yet to earn a career number, as he earned #23 for next year.

Close call: #33 Mikkel Haarup

Harrup, racing as #31 this year, put together an impressive summer on the Triumph TF 450-X and landed #33 for next year. However, he will be under contract to race the MXGP season, so he might not run his #33.

Close Call: #34 Lux Turner

Turner will go from #43 in 2026 to #34 in 2027, the opposite order!

Lux Turner at the '26 SX finale.
Lux Turner at the '26 SX finale. Align Media

#42 Landen Gordon (First national number)

Gordon raced SMX Next, SX, MX, and SMX Playoffs as #180 but becomes the lowest triple digits to double digits for next year, earning #42. 

#55 Pierce Brown

Brown is back into the double digits after racing as #163 in 2026.

#64 Sacha Coenen (first national number)

Racing as #109 here in the United States of America, Sacha Coenen won three out of the four motos he raced in 250 Class Pro Motocross this summer, and earned national #64 for ‘27. 

#65 Vince Friese 

Friese earned a national number for a 16th different year!

Vince Friese' Racing Numbers By Year

Year#
2008719
2009719
201061
201145
201259
201342
201442 (2)
201545 (2)
201655
201761
201855 (2)
201942 (3)
202064
202140
202262
202339
2024125
202566
2026719
202765

#79 Lucas Coenen (first national number)

Lucas Coenen raced as #104 in two 450 Class Pro Motocross and earned #79 for ‘27.

Lucas Coenen at the Southwick National.
Lucas Coenen at the Southwick National. Align Media

#82 Brodie Connolly (first national number)

Connolly raced five rounds of 250 Class Pro Motocross this summer as #144 (including sixth overall at the Unadilla National) and landed a respectable #82.

#87 Carson Wood (first national number)

Wood raced as #260 this year but will be #87 as his first first national number.

#88 Landon Gibson (first national number)

After his second year of dabbling in the pro ranks, Gibson earned #88 for next year.

#89 Alex Larwood (first national number)

Larwood raced just the final three rounds of Pro Motocross as #520 but landed #89. 

#99 Roan Van De Moosdijk (first national number)

Van De Moosdijk scored enough points in his two Pro Motocross 450 starts (15-33-7-34 moto finishes) to land the final double-digit national numbers for ‘27. 

  • Brodie Connolly
    Brodie Connolly Align Media
  • Alex Larwood
    Alex Larwood Align Media

Triple-Double

The following riders went from a triple-digit number in 2026 to a double-digit, national number for 2027:

#42 Landen Gordon (was #180 in 2026)
#44 Nick Romano (#141 in 2026)
#55 Pierce Brown (#163 in 2026)
#60 Cornelius Tøndel (#417 in 2026)
#63 Cameron McAdoo (#142 in 2026)
#64 Sacha Coenen (#109 in 2026)

#70 Deacon Denno (#199 in 2026)
#72 Jed Beaton (#209 in 20206)
#76 Kyle Peters (#138 in 2026)
#79 Lucas Coenen (#104 in 2026)

#82 Brodie Connolly (#144 in 2026)
#84 Crockett Myers (#131 in 2026)
#87 Carson Wood (#260 in 2026)
#88 Landon Gibson (#723 in 2026)
#89 Alex Larwood (#520 in 2026)

#95 Matti Jorgensen (#245)
#97 Francisco Garcia (#290 in 2026)
#99 Roan Van De Moosdijk (#939 in 2026)

Landon Gibson
Landon Gibson Align Media

2027 National and Career Pro Numbers for Supercross and Motocross

* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2027

Rider #Rider
1 (450SMX)Jorge Prado
1(450SX)Ken Roczen
1 (450 MX)Hunter Lawrence
1 (250SMX)Levi Kitchen
1 (250 MX)Cole Davies
1E (250SX)Cole Davies
1W (250SX)Haiden Deegan
2Cooper Webb*
3Eli Tomac*
4Chase Sexton *
5Cole Davies**
6-
7Aaron Plessinger*
8-
9-
10Ryder DiFrancesco**
11Kyle Chisholm*
12Shane McElrath*
13-
14Dylan Ferrandis*
15Dean Wilson*
16Chance Hymas
17Joey Savatgy*
18Jett Lawrence*
19Julien Beaumer
20Kayden Minear
21Jason Anderson*
22Nate Thrasher
23Seth Hammaker
24RJ Hampshire*
25Carson Mumford
26Daxton Bennick
27Malcolm Stewart*
28Christian Craig*
29Michael Mosiman 
30Jo Shimoda
31Jordon Smith
32Justin Cooper*
33Mikkel Haarup
34Lux Turner
35Caden Dudney
36Garrett Marchbanks*
37Dilan Schwartz
38Haiden Deegan*
39Drew Adams
40Max Vohland
41Hunter Yoder
42Landen Gordon
43Mitchell Harrison
44Nick Romano
45Colt Nichols*
46Justin Hill*
47Levi Kitchen
48Max Anstie
49Casey Cochran
50Coty Schock
51Justin Barcia*
52Devin Simonson
53Avery Long
54Benny Bloss
55Pierce Brown
56Henry Miller
57Parker Ross
58Marshal Weltin
59Derek Kelley
60Cornelius Tøndel
61Jorge Prado**
62Valentin Guillod
63Cameron McAdoo 
64Sacha Coenen
65Vince Friese
66Joshua Varize
67Grant Harlan
68Gavin Towers
69Fredrik Noren
70Deacon Denno
71Lorenzo Locurcio
72Jed Beaton
73Mark Fineis
74Justin Rodbell
75Jeremy Hand
76Kyle Peters
77Luke Neese
78Luke Clout
79Lucas Coenen
80Antonio Cairoli
81Cullin Park
82Brodie Connolly
83Robbie Wageman
84Crockett Myers
85Mitchell Oldenburg
86Izaih Clark
87Carson Wood
88Landon Gibson
89Alex Larwood
90Enzo Temmerman
91Kevin Moranz
92Cole Thompson
93Anthony Bourdon
94Ken Roczen*
95Matti Jorgensen
96Hunter Lawrence
97Francisco Garcia
98Jalek Swoll
99Roan Van De Moosdijk

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