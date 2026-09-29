Main image: Jorge Prado racing MXGP in 2021, courtesy of KTM
New number, who dis?
Mitch Kendra nerds out with a ton of information on the 2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross national numbers.
The Big 4 Things to Know
- New career numbers:
- #5** Cole Davies
- #10** Ryder DiFrancesco
- #61** Jorge Prado
- Lowest non-career number:
- #16 Chance Hymas
Defending Champions
SuperMotocross World Championship
#1 450SMX: Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado will run the #1 in the SMX Playoffs next year. Until then, he will be his new career number, #61 (his long-time number in MXGP), with purple backgrounds on his number plates in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
#1 250SMX: Levi Kitchen
Like Prado, Kitchen will be #1 in the SMX Playoffs, but he will be #47 with purple backgrounds in the SX and MX races prior to the start of the playoffs.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
#1 450SX: Ken Roczen
Roczen, who is debating on if he will race in 2027 or not, will have the #1 in supercross, then #94 in either Pro Motocross and/or the SMX Playoffs.
#1 250SX East: Cole Davies
After his first Pro Motocross title this year (a national championship), Davies picked his new career number, #5. However, he will likely not run it until the SMX Playoffs next fall, since he will be #1 in both 250SX East and 250 Pro Motocross. If Davies would switch to the 250SX West Division, then he would be #5.
#1 250SX West: Haiden Deegan
Deegan has moved to the premier class full-time and therefore will not have a #1W title defense, as he will be #38 for all of 2027.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
#1 450 Pro Motocross: Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence will be his usual career #96 in supercross then switch to #1 for the start of Pro Motocross.
#1 250 Pro Motocross Cole Davies
No matter which coast Davies races in supercross, he will race ‘27 250 Pro Motocross as #1.
New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights
There were three different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).
#5** Cole Davies
The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Champion earned the right to pick a single-digit number, and since Joey Savatgy is career #17 (Davies' amateur number), Davies went with #5. The number was last ran by Ryan Dungey, who ran it for several years late in his career until his retirement in 2017. Dungey then ran #5 again in 2022 Pro Motocross when he ran the entire 12-race championship. Dungey’s hold on career #5 ended following the 2023 season, although no one had picked it until Davies did for ‘27. Cool to see a champion pick a single digit again for the first time in a handful of years (Adam Cianciarulo picking #9 for 2020 after his 2019 250 Pro Motocross title)!
#10** Ryder DiFrancesco
DiFrancesco had the ability to pick a career number for the first time following his strong 2026 year. He decided to go with #10, which is the lowest non-national championship number. The #10 was last used by Seth Hammaker this year, but last used as a career number for Justin Brayton until he retired.
#61** Jorge Prado
Following his disastrous 2025 with Kawasaki, Prado had an incredible rebound in 2026, and earned the ability to pick a career number. As we reported earlier this month, Prado decided to go with his long-time MXGP number, #61.
Look A Like/Run It Back
The following riders have earned the same national number (but not career number) more than once…
Michael Mosiman as #29
Mosiman ran #29 in 2022, and he will run it again in 2027.
Jordon Smith as #31
Smith ran #31 in 2024, and he will run it again in 2027.
Benny Bloss as #54
Bloss ran #54 in 2026, and he will run it again in 2027. He was the only rider to earn the exact same number for next year without it being a #1 or a career number. That is 11 straight years with a national number for Bloss!
Benny Bloss'
Racing Numbers By Year
|Year
|#
|2015
|934
|2016
|167
|2017
|34
|2018
|60
|2019
|29
|2020
|50
|2021
|37
|2022
|73
|2023
|44
|2024
|67
|2025
|57
|2026
|54
|2027
|54 (2)
Cameron McAdoo #63
McAdoo ran #63 in 2024, and he will run it again in 2027.
Other Numbers and Notes
#16 Chance Hymas
Hymas is the lowest non-career number and he chose to skip #13, so he will be #16 for ‘27.
#19 Julien Beaumer
Beaumer ran the #13 in ‘26 but earned #19 for next year.
#20 Kayden Minear
Minear was #99—the final double digit number—for 2026 but landed an impressive #20 for ‘27.
#22 Nate Thrasher
Thrasher debuted as #488 as a rookie in 2020 and has had a different national number every year—without earning a career number. Thrasher took his lowest national number yet in ‘26 (#25) and earned a new, now lower national number for ‘27: #22.
Nate Thrasher's Racing Numbers By Year
|Year
|#
|2020
|488
|2021
|91
|2022
|49
|2023
|29
|2024
|57
|2025
|41
|2026
|25
|2027
|22
#23 Seth Hammaker
Hammaker was #10 this year, but, like Thrasher, has yet to earn a career number, as he earned #23 for next year.
Close call: #33 Mikkel Haarup
Harrup, racing as #31 this year, put together an impressive summer on the Triumph TF 450-X and landed #33 for next year. However, he will be under contract to race the MXGP season, so he might not run his #33.
Close Call: #34 Lux Turner
Turner will go from #43 in 2026 to #34 in 2027, the opposite order!
#42 Landen Gordon (First national number)
Gordon raced SMX Next, SX, MX, and SMX Playoffs as #180 but becomes the lowest triple digits to double digits for next year, earning #42.
#55 Pierce Brown
Brown is back into the double digits after racing as #163 in 2026.
#64 Sacha Coenen (first national number)
Racing as #109 here in the United States of America, Sacha Coenen won three out of the four motos he raced in 250 Class Pro Motocross this summer, and earned national #64 for ‘27.
#65 Vince Friese
Friese earned a national number for a 16th different year!
Vince Friese' Racing Numbers By Year
|Year
|#
|2008
|719
|2009
|719
|2010
|61
|2011
|45
|2012
|59
|2013
|42
|2014
|42 (2)
|2015
|45 (2)
|2016
|55
|2017
|61
|2018
|55 (2)
|2019
|42 (3)
|2020
|64
|2021
|40
|2022
|62
|2023
|39
|2024
|125
|2025
|66
|2026
|719
|2027
|65
#79 Lucas Coenen (first national number)
Lucas Coenen raced as #104 in two 450 Class Pro Motocross and earned #79 for ‘27.
#82 Brodie Connolly (first national number)
Connolly raced five rounds of 250 Class Pro Motocross this summer as #144 (including sixth overall at the Unadilla National) and landed a respectable #82.
#87 Carson Wood (first national number)
Wood raced as #260 this year but will be #87 as his first first national number.
#88 Landon Gibson (first national number)
After his second year of dabbling in the pro ranks, Gibson earned #88 for next year.
#89 Alex Larwood (first national number)
Larwood raced just the final three rounds of Pro Motocross as #520 but landed #89.
#99 Roan Van De Moosdijk (first national number)
Van De Moosdijk scored enough points in his two Pro Motocross 450 starts (15-33-7-34 moto finishes) to land the final double-digit national numbers for ‘27.
Triple-Double
The following riders went from a triple-digit number in 2026 to a double-digit, national number for 2027:
#42 Landen Gordon (was #180 in 2026)
#44 Nick Romano (#141 in 2026)
#55 Pierce Brown (#163 in 2026)
#60 Cornelius Tøndel (#417 in 2026)
#63 Cameron McAdoo (#142 in 2026)
#64 Sacha Coenen (#109 in 2026)
#70 Deacon Denno (#199 in 2026)
#72 Jed Beaton (#209 in 20206)
#76 Kyle Peters (#138 in 2026)
#79 Lucas Coenen (#104 in 2026)
#82 Brodie Connolly (#144 in 2026)
#84 Crockett Myers (#131 in 2026)
#87 Carson Wood (#260 in 2026)
#88 Landon Gibson (#723 in 2026)
#89 Alex Larwood (#520 in 2026)
#95 Matti Jorgensen (#245)
#97 Francisco Garcia (#290 in 2026)
#99 Roan Van De Moosdijk (#939 in 2026)
2027 National and Career Pro Numbers for Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2027