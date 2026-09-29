New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights

There were three different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).

The 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Champion earned the right to pick a single-digit number, and since Joey Savatgy is career #17 (Davies' amateur number), Davies went with #5. The number was last ran by Ryan Dungey, who ran it for several years late in his career until his retirement in 2017. Dungey then ran #5 again in 2022 Pro Motocross when he ran the entire 12-race championship. Dungey’s hold on career #5 ended following the 2023 season, although no one had picked it until Davies did for ‘27. Cool to see a champion pick a single digit again for the first time in a handful of years (Adam Cianciarulo picking #9 for 2020 after his 2019 250 Pro Motocross title)!

DiFrancesco had the ability to pick a career number for the first time following his strong 2026 year. He decided to go with #10, which is the lowest non-national championship number. The #10 was last used by Seth Hammaker this year, but last used as a career number for Justin Brayton until he retired.

Following his disastrous 2025 with Kawasaki, Prado had an incredible rebound in 2026, and earned the ability to pick a career number. As we reported earlier this month, Prado decided to go with his long-time MXGP number, #61.