120 Riders Set to Take on 2026 FIM YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at MXoN in Ernée, France

The following press release is from Yamaha:

120 Riders Set to Take on 2026 FIM YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at Ernée

The 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place from October 2-4 alongside one of the biggest events on the motocross calendar – the prestigious 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) at Ernée, France.

120 of the most talented young riders from across the globe, representing 34 countries, will line up on the same track as the sport’s biggest MXGP stars from all over the world. Each of the future stars will be aiming for a coveted place in the exclusive YZ BLU CRU Masterclass, where they will receive expert coaching, mentorship, and compete for the ultimate prize of support from Yamaha in 2027.

The BLU CRU progamme has created a legacy of providing a clear, structured pathway for riders from grassroots competition through to the European MX Championships, MX2 and ultimately all the way to MXGP. Showcasing Yamaha Racing’s commitment to nurturing talent at all stages of a rider’s career, it sits at the very heart of Yamaha’s development pyramid and serves as the essential foundation where young riders can build the skills, experience and professionalism needed to progress through Yamaha’s racing ranks.

The 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup will be hosted at one of the most iconic motocross tracks in the world – Ernée. Situated in the stunning Pays de la Loire region in France, Ernée is known for its hillside location providing natural elevation changes, creating a highly technical course across 1.6km of hard packed clay. It will provide plenty of technical challenges for the young riders, who will compete in front of Ernée’s expected 70,000 spectators across two days of competition, alongside the 79th edition of the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Showcasing increased international diversity, the 2026 edition of the YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup will see riders from 28 different countries line up at the gates, with competitors travelling from as far afield as Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia, as well as from European countries such as Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. The ever-growing presence of female competitors also showcases Yamaha’s commitment to nurturing inclusivity in the sport.

At the YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, the top three riders from each category, two wildcards and the top female competitor in each class, will earn a coveted spot at the exclusive YZ BLU CRU Masterclass. This two-day event offers expert training, mentorship, and a glimpse into the professional motocross environment, and it is where the eventual winners will be chosen. For the selected YZ125 winner, the ultimate reward is a ride with a Yamaha-supported team in the 2027 EMX125 Championship, while the winners picked from the YZ85 and YZ65 classes will receive Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

Set across the thrilling atmosphere of the biggest event in the MXGP calendar, the 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale promises to be an electrifying showcase of skill, talent and ambition, as the best riders in the world compete for victory, aiming to make their mark on the international racing scene.