Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SMX World Championship Final - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final - 250SMXSeptember 26, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|5 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|3 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|10 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|9
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|13 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|8 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final - 450SMXSeptember 26, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|5 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|10 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|9 - 9
|Triumph TF 450-X
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|8 - 14
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|7 - 15
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final - WMX Main EventSeptember 26, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|11:34.088
|1:25.134
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|11:36.052
|1.964
|1:24.713
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Hannah Hodges
|11:47.598
|11.546
|1:27.677
|Deland, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|11:49.477
|1.880
|1:27.462
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Mikayla Nielsen
|11:51.231
|1.755
|1:27.744
|Riverside, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Piper Bell
|12:23.917
|32.686
|1:31.833
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Lilly-Ann Pettus
|12:36.559
|12.642
|1:32.770
|Hanceville, AL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|8
|Kaylie Kayer
|12:41.482
|4.924
|1:34.534
|Savona, BC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Mayla Herrick
|12:41.971
|0.489
|1:27.958
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Jamie Astudillo
|12:42.878
|0.908
|1:34.293
|Gilbertsville, PA
|GasGas MC 250F
Championship Finish After Round 31 (of 31)
Levi Kitchen is the 2026 250SMX World Champion.
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|153
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|129
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|128
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|119
|5
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|191
|104
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|99
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|98
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|131
|89
|9
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|85
|10
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|84
Jorge Prado is the 2026 450SMX World Champion.
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|158
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|151
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|136
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|123
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|438
|103
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|384
|99
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|259
|87
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|244
|83
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|258
|80
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|117
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|116
|8
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|115
|9
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
|6
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|125
|7
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|122
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|240
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|144
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|106
|8
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jorge Prado (KTM)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Guillem Farres (Triumph)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Daniela Guillén (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class