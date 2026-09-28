Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
News
250SMX Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Hannah Hodges
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
News
Upcoming
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 28, 2026, 5:30am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX World Championship Final - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri

SuperMotocross

SMX World Championship Final - 250SMX

September 26, 2026
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Ridgedale, MO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
3 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 5 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 3 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
8 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 10 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
9 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 13 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
10 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 8 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX World Championship Final - 450SMX

September 26, 2026
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Ridgedale, MO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 5 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 3 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 4 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
6 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 10 - 7 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 9 - 9 Triumph TF 450-X
9 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 8 - 14 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
10 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 7 - 15 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SMX World Championship Final - WMX Main Event

September 26, 2026
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Ridgedale, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner 11:34.088 1:25.134 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon 11:36.052 1.964 1:24.713 Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
3 Hannah Hodges Hannah Hodges 11:47.598 11.546 1:27.677 Deland, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
4 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis 11:49.477 1.880 1:27.462 Clayton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen 11:51.231 1.755 1:27.744 Riverside, CA United States Honda CRF250R
6 Piper Bell Piper Bell 12:23.917 32.686 1:31.833 Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
7 Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus 12:36.559 12.642 1:32.770 Hanceville, AL United States Triumph TF 250-X
8 Kaylie Kayer Kaylie Kayer 12:41.482 4.924 1:34.534 Savona, BC Canada Yamaha YZ250F
9 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick 12:41.971 0.489 1:27.958 Thornton, CO United States Honda CRF250R
10 Jamie Astudillo Jamie Astudillo 12:42.878 0.908 1:34.293 Gilbertsville, PA United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) Align Media

Championship Finish After Round 31 (of 31) 

Levi Kitchen is the 2026 250SMX World Champion.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 153
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 129
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 128
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 119
5Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 191 104
6Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 99
7Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 98
8Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 131 89
9Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 85
10Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 84
Full Standings
  • Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
    Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
    Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) Align Media

Jorge Prado is the 2026 450SMX World Champion.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 158
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 151
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 136
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 128
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 123
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 438 103
7R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 384 99
8Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 259 87
9Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 244 83
10Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 258 80
Full Standings
  • Jorge Prado (KTM)
    Jorge Prado (KTM) Align Media
  • Jorge Prado (KTM)
    Jorge Prado (KTM) Align Media
  • Jorge Prado (KTM)
    Jorge Prado (KTM) Align Media

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 9 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
6Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 117
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 116
8Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 115
9Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 114
10Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
6Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 125
7Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 122
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 240
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 144
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 106
8Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

American National Enduro

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Cole Davies (Yamaha)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)Women’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jorge Prado (KTM)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Kade Johnson (Kawasaki)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Guillem Farres (Triumph)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Francisco Garcia (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Daniela Guillén (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted