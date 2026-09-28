Another test just like the ones he has not passed before. Levi Kitchen had to be clutch to win this Monster Energy SMX World Championship, and he knew the start would control everything. Bad starts when it matters most have killed his title hopes in the past, as recently as the Ironman National finale of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in August. Knowing that, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team and Red Bull KTM team lined title hopes Ryder DiFrancesco and Julien Beaumer up near Levi on the starting gate. Beaumer was directly outside of him, DiFrancesco one more gate inside.

This time Levi was the one who got the jump.

“I was pumped on that second one [start],” said Kitchen. “Everyone lined up next to me, everyone that wanted to beat me, and I knew their plan, but I got ‘em first.”

“It was on the tip of my fingertips there,” said Difrancesco. “I kinda played the game of lining up around Levi, and he got the better of me there.”

That marked two good starts to Kitchen, who holeshotted from the very inside of the first moto. “I saw a six-inch little gap that wasn’t tilled, and it wasn’t outside the track this time,” he joked.

“I’ve been practicing [starts] a lot and I knew they were getting better but I think tonight was about 90 percent mental," he added. "That second moto all of my main competitors, they lined up next to me and I was just like, ‘You boys ain’t getting me this time. It ain’t gonna happen.’ Cuz I knew I had to do it. So, yeah, I ripped it.”