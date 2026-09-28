The SMX World Championship Final delivered all the excitement it promised, and then some in Missouri over the weekend. Both red plate holders coming in did what they needed to, to get it done and claim their respective titles. Though Levi Kitchen in the 250 class did it by getting two great starts where Jorge Prado in the 450 had a very uncharacteristically bad start in moto one, putting himself in a must-win situation for moto two. We have seen many riders crumble under similar conditions before. In fact, being able to perform under pressure is what differentiates a good racer from a truly great one.

When push came to shove, Jorge pulled the holeshot in moto two and fended off a hard charging Haiden Deegan to get the moto win. Though technically even if Haiden would have made the pass, Jorge’s 5-2 would have been enough to beat out Ken Roczens 2-5 for the 450SMX title. Though Jorge was not trying to do math during the race, as he said in the post-race press conference, he knew that a 5-1 would get him the title and he was going for nothing less.

“Moto one was a tough one," Prado said. "I, somehow, got a good jump out of the gate, but I didn’t have the drive afterwards. I got into the first corner, very, very bad. In the middle of the pack, even towards the end of it. So, I made a lot of passes in the first few corners and on the first lap and I got pretty quick into that fifth spot, but I just couldn’t make anymore passes. I was quite upset after moto one. I thought I could maybe lose this championship, and it would be because of me not getting that start and afterwards not being able to pass Cooper [Webb] and the guys I needed to at least get into that podium position.

“So, I put myself in a very bad position coming into moto two. Before moto two I was like, ‘Well, you know what I think the only way to get this title is by winning it.' But it's not easy because I haven’t won any of the [SMX Playoff] races. So, why would I win just the last one, chances are pretty low, right, if I’ve never won before. So, I make some changes, I line up in a different position, I think that was a mistake also in moto one. I knew my start had to be perfect. I made sure I had to choose a good gate. I made sure I was lined up perfectly. And I made sure I could execute everything 100 percent. I had a pretty okay jump out of the gate, and I really had to go deep into the corner to get the holeshot and once I got the holeshot it was race on. I said, ‘This is the position I’ve been waiting, and I’ve been nervous about’ because I really wanted to get that first out of the first corner. I saw Haiden directly into second and I said, ‘Well now it's a face-to-face fight. Let’s do it.’ My mentality was just going for the win. I didn’t have another option in my head. I knew if I got the win for sure I was winning this title because of my results not because of other riders. So, went for it and sprint for 20 plus one. I just sprint all the way, I couldn’t go faster than that and that’s the reality. I was doing my 100 percent. Obviously trying not to crash. We were really on the gas this moto two.”