The SMX World Championship Final delivered all the excitement it promised, and then some in Missouri over the weekend. Both red plate holders coming in did what they needed to, to get it done and claim their respective titles. Though Levi Kitchen in the 250 class did it by getting two great starts where Jorge Prado in the 450 had a very uncharacteristically bad start in moto one, putting himself in a must-win situation for moto two. We have seen many riders crumble under similar conditions before. In fact, being able to perform under pressure is what differentiates a good racer from a truly great one.
When push came to shove, Jorge pulled the holeshot in moto two and fended off a hard charging Haiden Deegan to get the moto win. Though technically even if Haiden would have made the pass, Jorge’s 5-2 would have been enough to beat out Ken Roczens 2-5 for the 450SMX title. Though Jorge was not trying to do math during the race, as he said in the post-race press conference, he knew that a 5-1 would get him the title and he was going for nothing less.
“Moto one was a tough one," Prado said. "I, somehow, got a good jump out of the gate, but I didn’t have the drive afterwards. I got into the first corner, very, very bad. In the middle of the pack, even towards the end of it. So, I made a lot of passes in the first few corners and on the first lap and I got pretty quick into that fifth spot, but I just couldn’t make anymore passes. I was quite upset after moto one. I thought I could maybe lose this championship, and it would be because of me not getting that start and afterwards not being able to pass Cooper [Webb] and the guys I needed to at least get into that podium position.
“So, I put myself in a very bad position coming into moto two. Before moto two I was like, ‘Well, you know what I think the only way to get this title is by winning it.' But it's not easy because I haven’t won any of the [SMX Playoff] races. So, why would I win just the last one, chances are pretty low, right, if I’ve never won before. So, I make some changes, I line up in a different position, I think that was a mistake also in moto one. I knew my start had to be perfect. I made sure I had to choose a good gate. I made sure I was lined up perfectly. And I made sure I could execute everything 100 percent. I had a pretty okay jump out of the gate, and I really had to go deep into the corner to get the holeshot and once I got the holeshot it was race on. I said, ‘This is the position I’ve been waiting, and I’ve been nervous about’ because I really wanted to get that first out of the first corner. I saw Haiden directly into second and I said, ‘Well now it's a face-to-face fight. Let’s do it.’ My mentality was just going for the win. I didn’t have another option in my head. I knew if I got the win for sure I was winning this title because of my results not because of other riders. So, went for it and sprint for 20 plus one. I just sprint all the way, I couldn’t go faster than that and that’s the reality. I was doing my 100 percent. Obviously trying not to crash. We were really on the gas this moto two.”
Fans were on the edge of their seat as Deegan hunted Jorge for the entire moto, anticipating a Deegan-esque style pass he has been known for. But when the pass attempt came, Jorge was also anticipating the move and checked up, barely missing Deegan’s bike with his front wheel.
“Well, if he’s not close enough, he can’t get me," Prado said on his thinking. "So, my mentality was just like, ‘Okay, I just need to pull away.’ But I couldn’t, he was always super close. I was fast in some areas, but he was getting me in others. I couldn’t make that comfy three second gap where I know he’s not going to go straight into me. We got into some lappers, he was closer and I knew on that 180-triple-180 there’s a chance there because I was leaving a lot of space on the inside. But I know. The good thing is normally when you leave a lot of space it's because you are in the main line and if you hit your main line good, normally you are fine. Well with the lapper, he didn’t move, obviously it's the same guy always and I wanted to go to the inside then I move to the outside and he pretty much, Haiden I think he opened up the corner and went straight into me, he didn’t even turn. That’s not even a racing line. But I took it, I knew it could happen, that’s why mid corner I really brake hard, and I could feel he was almost getting my front wheel, like I could feel it. And for some reason it wasn’t enough to make me tip over and I was, ‘Okay, now I really need to go for it.’ So, I knew in the sand I was making some time, So I was making sure I was hitting that sand section fast. I don’t like those games of making block passes. That’s not the type of racing I race. He likes that, maybe in the lower categories he could play with the other kids but not with me. When you race with that mentality, normally you end up bad. When you race clean you have a lot of things in your favor. I’m against that type of racing, I’m not racing for the money like he is, I’m racing with passion and I’m racing because I love the sport. Because I accomplish a lot of things in MXGP and I came to the States and I proved to everyone that I can get World Champion here as well. So, I am racing with passion, and I think that’s what leads you to getting the #1.”
That passion showed when Jorge crossed the finish line. To go from a terrible first year in the United States of America with Kawasaki, to getting out of his contract early, and giving up tons of money to rejoin Red Bull KTM, to end the season with a championship is like a fairytale for Jorge. And even if he says he is not racing for money, the over $1.2 million bonus goes a long way to recover what he lost in the switch. Jorge bet on himself and it paid off big.
“I think this is one of the most beautiful titles I could achieve," he said. "Why, because last year was a very tough year. Coming from the deep bottom and bouncing back this way, it's very hard mentally. And like I said before many times, you need the right people around you and I am surrounded by the best and that’s why we make things happen. And I am happy right now we put the hard work, I believe in myself, the people believe in me too and I am excited for the future.”
If anyone had any doubts about Prado heading into Missouri, the way he rode in the second moto, to put it to the best in the world when it mattered the most, shows the future is bright for the Spaniard.