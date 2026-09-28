Harrison: “I mean, it was epic for us”

“Yeah, a year ago, he had some other things he had to take care of first, and we told him if he takes care of that, we’ll chat. Now here we are a year later with the title,” said Ian Harrison on The Weege Show post-race at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Saturday night.

Twelve months ago, the Red Bull KTM team manager was perhaps at an all-time stress point, as Chase Sexton’s final days with the squad played out poorly, both with Sexton’s personal relationships with the team, and then on the track, with Sexton face-planting hard at the SMX finale and having to drop out of the Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations effort. Eli Tomac was coming to KTM, and there were also rumors Jorge Prado wanted back on a KTM…but that could only be possible if Prado somehow got out of his multi-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Well, Prado got out of his deal, and KTM enjoyed a very successful 2026 campaign. Tomac won races early this year, and then Prado won them late to hoist the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship trophy.

Want to know something interesting? The only reason KTM even had a slot available for Prado was because Tom Vialle chose to take a multi-year deal with the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team and not return to KTM in the U.S. for 2026.

After the race, Steve Matthes caught up to Harrison to talk Prado, and also the drama of getting Julien Beaumer onto the Motocross of Nations team as a last-minute replacement for Chance Hymas.

Racer X: Dude, he got it done. I was a little worried, but Jorge rose to the occasion in that second moto. That was a fantastic, clutch ride by him. He got the start and he needed it. Yeah. Great job.

Ian Harrison: Thank you. Yeah, I was just listening to both of them speaking Haiden and Jorge here at the press conference, and to hear them both say that they were that was the maximum. They went wide open for 20 minutes. I mean, it was epic for us. We all got to watch an incredible race with just a few feet between them. But Jorge, he put up with a lot of pressure and his progression this year, it's impressive.

Yeah. Anything change for the second moto start? Either gate bike or anything to allow him to get the better start?

No, the only thing he changed was his starting gate and his rear tire choice. Say I think for him, he took a gamble. He thought he would go for it. And I felt like his tire choice was also a little bit better on the hard pack stuff [Prado explained in the press conference that he switched from the full-scoop sand tire in moto one to the new hybrid scoop/knobby for moto two]. I felt Haiden was more aggressive, but Jorge was a little smoother, and I feel like he got a little bit better traction exiting the corners. So, it was like this, this yo-yo thing, you know, Haiden would catch him on the entry, and he'd get away on the exit. But it was cool to watch really cool race.