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Gage Linville Joins Derek Kelley on Beta's Inaugural 2027 250SX Supercross-Only Team

September 28, 2026, 5:05pm
Gage Linville Joins Derek Kelley on Beta's Inaugural 2027 250SX Supercross-Only Team

We had heard some rumors of the rider that would lineup on the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team in its inaugural season of 250SX, and now we have an actual answer.

Beta has announced Gage Linville will join Derek Kelley on the Beta RX 250F machine in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The following press release is from Beta USA:

Beta USA Signs Gage Linville to its Factory 250SX Team

Beta USA has signed Gage Linville on a two-year deal to race for the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team in the 250SX class of the Monster Energy Supercross series. He will join Derek Kelley as teammates on the Factory Beta RX 250F.

Hailing from Lake Park, Georgia, the 23-year-old Linville brings valuable experience across multiple premier series. After a standout amateur career highlighted by an AMA Supercross 125 All-Star victory, he turned pro in 2022 and quickly expanded his resume abroad in both the Australian Supercross and FIM World Supercross championships. Over the past several seasons, Linville has established himself as a consistent 250SX main-event contender, logging top-20 championship finishes and demonstrating the grit required on tight, technical stadium tracks.

"I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity to join the Beta Factory Racing team. I’m excited to come out and debut the new RX 250F; having a dedicated factory effort behind me is a huge step in my career. I’m eager to get to work with the team during the off-season, put in the testing laps, and showcase what this bike can do when the gate drops," said Gage Linville.

Linville will immediately begin testing and development work alongside Derek Kelly and the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team in preparation for the upcoming Supercross season.

"Bringing Gage Linville into our 250 program is an exciting move for our entire organization," said Carlen Gardner, Beta USA Race Team Manager. "Gage has shown genuine speed, toughness, and a relentless work ethic since turning pro. His experience lining up against tough fields and his technical feedback make him an outstanding asset as we develop the RX 250F platform for Supercross. We are thrilled to welcome Gage to the Beta family and look forward to building something special with him this season."

Beta's RX 250F
Beta's RX 250F Beta USA
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