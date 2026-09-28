“Deegan going for a move that could work, and also be overlooked on a penalty basis, was the goal.”

Rain came down for the second motos. How much of a difference did it make in the soil and how riders could attack?

It made more of a difference for the 250s, as they were getting the brunt of it, as well as acting as the clean up crew mid-moto. It was visibly evident that they were sliding all over the place and having to be very careful as the track changed mid-race. The 450’s didn’t have much of that to contend with on a precipitation front, they more had to deal with a hard base showing up in some areas of the track. The “shiny” spots of the track were incredibly slick and required finesse. Being aggressive in the right places but respecting the devolving traction in others was the name of the game.

There are always lappers to contend with, and that was true on Saturday too. But with the track being substantially longer than the previous two races, did it make lappers less of an issue?

The lappers, specifically Vince Friese, need to be addressed. He was completely oblivious to the battle going on and that’s not acceptable. The track was one-lined which makes it much more important to be aware of, and accommodating to, the situation. He did neither. I was a lapper at this level for a very long time so this is very much in my lane. He needs to do better in this aspect.

Charli Cannon nearly zapped Lachlan Turner for the lead on the final lap, but a small mistake in a rhythm lane gave Turner all the room she needed to get the win. How should Cannon have handled that final section differently?

Charli rode really well and I don’t think it was so much the final mistake that cost her. The pass on her by Mayla Herrick was much more impactful. She opened up the inside before the big triple, which allowed Mayla to draw a hard, aggressive line at the apex. That caught Charli off guard and almost caused a crash. She miraculously saved it but it cost her a ton of time as she went off track. Had she avoided that drama early, I don’t think Turner would have gotten the same opportunity up front. That’s what Charli was so frustrated with on the podium, too. To be fair to Charli, that triple required a big run and she was more worried about getting that right than protecting the inside. This same pass happened in the 250 class many times for the same reasons.