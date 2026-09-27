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The Post Show! Inside the Madness Post-Race at Thunder Ridge

September 27, 2026, 10:45pm
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Jason Weigandt, Adam Enticknap and Steve Matthes get in the center of the celebrations at Thunder Ridge and the SMX FInale. Plus Ken Roczen's incredible gift to Eli Tomac! Presented by Twisted Tea!

Video/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

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