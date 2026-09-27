450SMX

The first of the final two 20 Minute + 1 Lap 450SMX Class motos of the season kicked off with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan out front with the holeshot ahead of Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence. Prado started his journey in 10th.

Deegan took full advantage of his track position to quickly assert his hold of the top spot, as both Roczen and Lawrence settled in. Behind them, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb ran fourth, while Prado made a charge up to fifth. Inside the final three minutes, a bobble by Deegan allowed Roczen to close within just over a second of the Yamaha rider, but lapped riders allowed Deegan to reestablish his advantage.

Deegan completed a wire-to-wire performance to take the moto win by 3.1 seconds over Roczen, with Lawrence in third. Webb followed in fourth, with Prado fifth.

The final moto of the 2026 season got underway with Prado out front for the holeshot ahead of Deegan and Lawrence. Webb started fourth, with Roczen several spots back in eighth. Prado looked to take advantage of the clear track and inched out to a lead of just over a second over Deegan, with the championship in the balance. Lawrence asserted his hold of third.

The top three settled in for the first 15 minutes of the moto until Deegan started to push the pace and run the fastest laps of the moto. He chipped away at Prado’s advantage and moved within striking distance with three and a half minutes to go. The lead duo separated themselves from Lawrence and sat within a second of one another as lapped riders factored in. Both riders overcame bobbles on the final lap as Prado held off Deegan by 1.7 seconds to take the checkered flag and clinch his first championship on U.S. soil.

Deegan’s 1-2 performance gave the rookie two wins in three postseason races as well as a runner-up finish in the championship standings. However, Prado’s comeback ride in the second moto placed him second overall with 5-1 finishes to clinch the Spaniard’s maiden title in just his second season of racing in America and during his postseason debut after missing the Playoffs and Final one year ago. Lawrence rounded out the overall podium with a consistent 3-3 performance.

Prado finished off his championship run by a margin of seven points over Deegan, who nearly became the first rider in the sport to win the world championship in both classes. Lawrence capped off a breakthrough season with the final spot on the championship podium, 22 points behind Prado.