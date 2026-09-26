Weege Show: The Exclusive Eli Tomac Exit Interview, Plus Beaumer, Minear, Davies

Jason Weigandt previews the final round of the Monster Energy Supermotocross World Championship with an exclusive Eli Tomac interview, a chat with Julien Beaumer, and then Kayden Minear leads his buddy Cole Davies by four points heading into the finale. They mess with each other, as always. Presented by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R. Hunter Lawrence is still in the title fight for the 450s. Can defending SMX Champion Jo Shimoda get it done in the 250 class? Watch them in action this weekend.