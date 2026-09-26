We had a pre-race press conference earlier this morning, then some free practice sessions for riders to get used to the track here at the SMX World Championship Final in Missouri.

Check out some raw interview clips and riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

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