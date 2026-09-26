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Watch: SMX World Championship Final Friday Raw Free Practice Video Highlights

September 26, 2026, 10:00am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

We had a pre-race press conference earlier this morning, then some free practice sessions for riders to get used to the track here at the SMX World Championship Final in Missouri.

Check out some raw interview clips and riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

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