Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what is happening today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
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Morning Report
"This is SMX!" Today's Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, where we will crown the final two champions of the 2026 SMX season.
Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jorge Prado (450SMX) lead their respective classes, but with the triple points here today there are several other riders that can win the title in both classes. Could Ryder DiFrancesco sneak out a win/or and this 250SMX title? Could Haiden Deegan sneak away with the 450SMX title? Both would be their first title in their respective class and a huge end to the season.
Today's weather will be a high of 82° with sun, which should provide a perfect day for this finale.
In terms of the track, now this is SMX! This layout looks awesome. A long, fast—but tricky—track will welcome riders today on race day. The blank canvas that is Thunder Ridge Nature Arena brought us the most unique track layout the SMX League has ever seen.
The big jumps, sand rollers, and long straight aways will get chewed, beat, and rutted up for the racers today. This track might be tricky for some to nail their bike setups (think the very first SMX Playoff year when the hybrid tracks were an unknown to racers and team personnel alike).
Check out some more content from Friday.
Recommended Reading
Track walk is at 10:30 a.m. local time (Central), then bikes are on track at 11:50 a.m. local time (Central).
As far as the broadcasts today, here are the times:
Race Day Live: 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Live Pre-Race Show: 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific
Gate Drop: 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Post-Race Show: 10 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Pacific
Here we go!
- SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship FinalWMX Showcase
Live Now
- Pre-Race Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 25 - 12:30 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 26 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 26 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 6:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 6:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 26 - 7:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 26 - 7:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 10:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 10:00 PM
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