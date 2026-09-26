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Live Written Updates and Results From SMX World Championship Final

Live Written Updates and Results From SMX World Championship Final

September 26, 2026, 10:45am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what is happening today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

"This is SMX!" Today's Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, where we will crown the final two champions of the 2026 SMX season. 

Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jorge Prado (450SMX) lead their respective classes, but with the triple points here today there are several other riders that can win the title in both classes. Could Ryder DiFrancesco sneak out a win/or and this 250SMX title? Could Haiden Deegan sneak away with the 450SMX title? Both would be their first title in their respective class and a huge end to the season. 

  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media
  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado Align Media

Today's weather will be a high of 82° with sun, which should provide a perfect day for this finale.

In terms of the track, now this is SMX! This layout looks awesome. A long, fast—but tricky—track will welcome riders today on race day. The blank canvas that is Thunder Ridge Nature Arena brought us the most unique track layout the SMX League has ever seen. 

The big jumps, sand rollers, and long straight aways will get chewed, beat, and rutted up for the racers today. This track might be tricky for some to nail their bike setups (think the very first SMX Playoff year when the hybrid tracks were an unknown to racers and team personnel alike).

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Check out some more content from Friday.

Recommended Reading

Watch: SuperMotocross World Championship Final Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific Fri Sep 25 Watch: SuperMotocross World Championship Final Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific 10 Things to Watch at SMX World Championship Final Fri Sep 25 10 Things to Watch at SMX World Championship Final Video: SMX World Championship Final Preview and Injury Updates Fri Sep 25 Video: SMX World Championship Final Preview and Injury Updates Justin Barcia Out for SMX Finale With Ankle Injury, Ends Tenure with TLD/Red Bull Ducati Fri Sep 25 Justin Barcia Out for SMX Finale With Ankle Injury, Ends Tenure with TLD/Red Bull Ducati

Track walk is at 10:30 a.m. local time (Central), then bikes are on track at 11:50 a.m. local time (Central).

As far as the broadcasts today, here are the times:
Race Day Live: 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Live Pre-Race Show: 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific
Gate Drop: 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Post-Race Show: 10 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Pacific

Here we go!

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX World Championship Final

     WMX Showcase
    Live Now
    • Pre-Race Press Conference 
      Live
      September 25 - 12:30 PM
      YouTube
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 10:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
SMX World Championship Final SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Here is today's schedule.
Here is today's schedule. SMX League

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