Update: Julien Beaumer In for Hymas [3:25 p.m. Eastern]

AMA Director of Racing's Mike Pelletier announced on the Race Day Live Qualifying broadcast that Julien Beaumer will replace Chance Hymas for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Pellitier said it it was a tough decision with Hymas and the Honda HRC Progressive team to make the call to withdraw. Plus, he said they leave on Tuesday for the event next weekend in France.

So, Beaumer and the Red Bull KTM team stepped up to offer Beaumer to go and race in the 450cc spot Hymas was going to race. Pelletier said he came straight from the KTM truck talking with Beaumer to the RDL broadcast set to break the news.

Cooper Webb (450), Levi Kitchen (250), and Beaumer (450) will now complete the Team USA roster.

Imagine the day if Beaumer wins the overall tonight and/or the 250SMX World Championship, right after he was given the green light to fill-in for Hymas at MXoN.

Beaumer was already coming into the finale with momentum (two wins in the previous three races) and is today's fastest 250SMX overall qualifier, but will this give Beaumer an extra boost tonight?