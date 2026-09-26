Injury: Chance Hymas Suffers Wrist Injury Friday, Out for SMX Finale AND Motocross of Nations [Update: Replacement Announced]
What happens to Team USA now? Chance Hymas has had to withdraw from Team USA for the second time in his career, as he overjumped a triple yesterday in free practice and injured his wrist.
He announced:
“After further evaluation a CT scan showed small fractures in two wrist bones and it raised concern about an injured ligament between the bones.”
Hymas worked with his Honda HRC Progressive team and the AMA to make his next decision, and they all decided it would not be fair to Team USA to ride at possibly 60-70 percent next weekend.
“This decision is about giving Team USA the best possible chance at a great result,” said Hymas. “I know I wouldn’t be at 100%, and I don’t believe that would be fair to Coop, Levi, or the entire USA team.”
So who fills Hymas’ 450 MXoN slot? There’s sure to be some major scrambling and negotiating going on in the AMA truck this weekend.
Update: Julien Beaumer In for Hymas [3:25 p.m. Eastern]
AMA Director of Racing's Mike Pelletier announced on the Race Day Live Qualifying broadcast that Julien Beaumer will replace Chance Hymas for Team USA at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Pellitier said it it was a tough decision with Hymas and the Honda HRC Progressive team to make the call to withdraw. Plus, he said they leave on Tuesday for the event next weekend in France.
So, Beaumer and the Red Bull KTM team stepped up to offer Beaumer to go and race in the 450cc spot Hymas was going to race. Pelletier said he came straight from the KTM truck talking with Beaumer to the RDL broadcast set to break the news.
Cooper Webb (450), Levi Kitchen (250), and Beaumer (450) will now complete the Team USA roster.
Imagine the day if Beaumer wins the overall tonight and/or the 250SMX World Championship, right after he was given the green light to fill-in for Hymas at MXoN.
Beaumer was already coming into the finale with momentum (two wins in the previous three races) and is today's fastest 250SMX overall qualifier, but will this give Beaumer an extra boost tonight?