Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship ramps up for an exciting finale this weekend. Two titles up for grabs, plus a WMX Invitational race as well! Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report.

After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

And just as we posted this video, Ducati announced Justin Barcia is OUT for this weekend with an ankle injury.