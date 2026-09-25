This Is More Like It (Jason Weigandt)

This SMX Playoffs concept is still relatively new, so we’re still seeing what does and doesn’t work as far as tracks and facilities are concerned. NFL and MLB stadiums are impossible to book in September, but it seemed like maybe the MLS soccer stadium idea could work. Well, doesn’t seem like that concept was a hit the last two weekends, with a lot of riders saying the events in Columbus and Los Angeles felt like supercross without whoops instead of a true hybrid motocross/supercross track.

This weekend reintroduces the true hybrid concept back into the game. This track looks good, reminding me more of the high-speed layouts at Las Vegas (in the “outdoor” section behind the grandstands) and the Chicago race of 2023. Plus, this Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, itself, is unreal as far as viewing and atmosphere.

By now you know how the points play out: Jorge Prado needs to only finish third in the 450 class to secure the SMX Championship and an incredible one-year career turnaround. Just as big is the story in the 250 class, as Cole Davies’ crashes last week have pretty much taken the title favorite out of title contention. This championship would be absolutely huge for Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco or Julien Beaumer. The fact that one of those three is very likely to get it means this will be a huge, huge event.

Plus, the 450s are likely packing more surprises: if any combination of Haiden Deegan, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, or Cooper Webb push Prado back to fourth overall or worse, now it becomes winner-take-all for the title. Although I shouldn’t say winner take all. Remember that second in 450 points makes $500,000. It’s winner-take-more. And combined with this track, it should be a really fun night.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

And just like that, the finale is here. Thirty-one rounds will be done and dusted in 24 hours’ time, a crazy 2026 SMX championship season completed. This finale venue lives up to the billing, too. There has been a lot of feedback, mostly critical, of the first two playoff rounds. I do understand it and while I am a bit more rosy about the situation, there is zero doubt that this finale is a home run location.

Nestled just outside Branson, Missouri, the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is the brainchild of Bass Pro Shops' founder Johnny Morris. It's one of the most beautiful resorts I have ever seen and completely unexpected for those visiting for the first time. The attention to detail is on a Disney World level and the amount of money spent to create all of this has to be breathtaking.

As for the racing, motivation levels always vary at these final rounds. Some will go through the motions, just checking a box and cashing a check. Others will be wound up, ready to make history and accomplish something they will remember forever. No one can manufacture motivation and focus, that is either there or it isn't. I have felt both in my time, but I always tried to remember the opportunity at hand. When others are thinking about their upcoming vacations and much deserved time off, I knew that they would be less likely to fight for every inch. They wouldn't be as engaged and that means if I put in my best effort, a best result was more likely.

It's no coincidence that crazy results often happen at the final rounds. The champions often lay up (think Davies at Ironman second moto), those with injuries or nothing to really vie for will ride uninspired, and forcing the issue will typically yield a favorable ending. All of that spells opportunity. Sure, those at the very front will go for the gusto. They have championships to chase. But, those in seventh or ninth or 11th will often turn in a ho-hum type evening. Their incentive is to leave uninjured and get to the off-season where rest or team change awaits.

My incentive was to log a season best, career best, or simply have a great result. Add the huge money of these playoff rounds and points fund to the mix and I would have been champing at the bit. To each their own and the money doesn't matter as much to some as it does to others, but for those so inclined, this is a great opportunity to have a great evening.

Don't fall into the trap of complacency. Attack the race like it's Anaheim and good things will happen. There will be plenty of time to exhale in October, the chance to excel is still here in September.

PRADO (Matthes)

What a story that I'm sitting here typing that Jorge Prado has A) a points lead and B) won the SMX round last week. A shameful effort by him at Kawasaki last year led to him and Monster Energy Kawasaki parting ways, KTM getting him back and now look at this! I mean, I get that he didn't like the Kawi but he's THIS much better with the KTM? Yup, it appears so. He's going to be tough to beat this weekend in my opinion with his starts putting him in a good spot. The comeback last week after falling in the sand was impressive. I detailed it in my Observations column this week that, with three minutes left, it was going to be Ken Roczen with the overall win and the SMX points lead, but Prado used a crash by Haiden Deegan and some real grit to get back to second place and win the overall.

We had Ian Harrison on PulpMX Show this week and he admitted that he had "no idea" that Prado would do this well upon signing him and admitted that it was really Robert Jonass over in Europe that pushed the signing through. Win or lose this SMX, Prado deserves to take a bow because he showed many people, myself included, how good he is.