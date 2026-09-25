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Justin Barcia Out for SMX Finale With Ankle Injury, Ends Tenure with TLD/Red Bull Ducati

September 25, 2026, 8:30am
Justin Barcia Out for SMX Finale With Ankle Injury, Ends Tenure with TLD/Red Bull Ducati
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The rumor mill says Justin Barcia is moving on from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati team for 2027, and looking at a deal with HEP Motorsports Twisted Tea Suzuki. This weekend's SMX finale would have marked his final race on a Ducati, but an ankle injury suffered last weekend will keep him out of action.

Today, Troy Lee Designs thanked Barcia for his efforts in a press release announcing they will part ways after this season.

The TLD press release is below.

Justin Barcia LEAVES HIS MARK ON THE TLD RED BULL DUACTI TEAM’S INAUGURAL SEASON

Corona, Calif. — The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team announces that Justin “BAM BAM” Barcia will depart the team as he moves into the next chapter of his racing career.

Barcia joined the team for its inaugural 2026 season, bringing veteran experience, speed, and an unmistakable personality to Ducati’s first factory effort in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross championships.

The 2026 season got off to a difficult start. At the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship at Anaheim 1, Barcia was involved in a heavy mid-air collision that sidelined him for much of the Supercross season.

After months of recovery and preparation, Barcia returned to the starting gate for the final two rounds of Supercross. At Denver, he immediately reminded everyone of the speed and determination that have defined his career, coming within striking distance of a heat-race win and putting himself in position to battle at the front of the field. His return was an important moment for both Barcia and the team after the challenges of the opening months of the season.

Barcia carried that momentum into the Pro Motocross Championship, where he continued to work his way back to full race speed. He finished inside the top 10 in the final 450MX championship standings, with his best overall finish of the season coming at Spring Creek with a fifth-place overall.

“Justin and his family brought so much energy to our team this year. They became a big part of the atmosphere around the truck, and that’s something we’ll genuinely miss,” said Josh Wisenor, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Manager. “Racing is obviously about results, but the people you share those weekends with are what make a team special. Justin was a big part of our first season, and we’re thankful for that. Pre-season, we had a really good testing program and felt like we were steadily moving in the right direction. We showed the world what we were capable of with Justin’s heat-race performance at A1. Unfortunately, after what happened at A1, Justin was playing catch-up with his body, while we were also trying to catch up with the bike. From there, it was an uphill battle for the rest of the season. Getting back up to race pace after 15 rounds, when the rest of the field had been competing all year, is always a tall order.”

Ducati

While the results only tell part of the story, Barcia’s impact on the team extended well beyond the racetrack. Justin and his family brought an incredible atmosphere to the race truck and to the paddock throughout the season. His personality, humor, competitiveness, and willingness to engage with the entire crew became an important part of the team's first year together.

The 2026 season marked an important first chapter for the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, and Barcia will forever be part of that history as one of the riders who helped launch the program.

“Beyond the racing, we love Justin’s personality and the vibe he brings to the team every weekend,” said Wisenor. “He’s been a big part of what made this first season special for us, and he’ll definitely be missed. We genuinely want to see him succeed wherever he goes next, and we’ll be cheering him on.”

As the team looks ahead, it does so with tremendous appreciation for everything Justin brought to the effort both on and off the track.

“Sadly, have to say this, but last weekend at LA was my last race with the TLD Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team,” said Justin Barcia. “I unfortunately twisted my ankle in the first moto and tried to ride this week but it’s not in the cards for me. Bummed to end it like this but overall, it’s been a hell of a journey. I want to say thank you to the whole team for being behind me through this year on this brand-new bike. Everyone worked hard this year and I think we did a pretty good job at the end of the day.”

Thank you, Justin, for being part of the first chapter.

For the battles, the comeback, the speed, the laughs, and the memories made along the way

— thank you, BAM BAM.

We wish Justin and his family all the best in the next chapter of their journey.

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