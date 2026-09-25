Webb vs. Deegan

If you don’t know about the takeout move Deegan put on Webb toward the end of the second 450 moto last week, you’re either not a fan of the sport, you’ve been in a coma the last seven days, or you’ve been trapped in a bank vault with no internet. Opinions on whether it was dirty or not are, not surprisingly, all over the map but those opinions are irrelevant. The only opinion that matters in this case is Webb’s, and he made it very clear afterward that he believed it to be dirty, and that he was going to make sure Deegan didn’t win the title because of it. There was also some form of confrontation between the two back at the truck, which has been a source of plenty of outrageous rumors throughout the week. We talked to 450 team manager Wil Hahn immediately after and he rolled his eyes and said there was nothing physical, just words, and that it had already been squashed. In any case, we’ll see if Webb’s temperature is still running hot this weekend when he saddles up on a Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha for the last time in his career. -Hansel

Muscle Memory

Ken Roczen was spectacular in his first dry race since wrapping up the 450SX title in May. Not only did he win the first moto en route to third overall, but he was also like a lightning bolt in some areas of the track. The way he was hitting some of the turns out there was absolutely incredible, and even more so considering how long he’d been off the bike. It just goes to show what a freak of nature Roczen is! In the postrace press conference Roczen said he lacked some of the intensity in the second moto he had in the first, but that it usually comes back quickly once he starts pushing himself physically. Will he have enough in the tank to take the overall this weekend? -Hansel