Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
News
250SMX Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MXGP of
China
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
News
250SMX Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
450SMX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
News
Upcoming
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch at SMX World Championship Final

10 Things to Watch at SMX World Championship Final

September 25, 2026, 10:30am
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Change of Course

So far, the SMX tracks have featured much more of a supercross layout than motocross, but this weekend in Missouri, where there’s plenty of space, we’ll see a track that has much more motocross flavor. Yes, there will be supercross sections, but the track isn’t set up in the confines of a stadium, where there’s little choice but to have supercross style lanes. The additional motocross personality, combined with the supercross sections, could really wreak havoc on bike setup. Who will nail it, and who will be searching? -Aaron Hansel

End of an Era

This weekend will mark the moment many have been dreading—the end of Eli Tomac’s professional career. He’s mulled retirement in the past, but this time it’s for real and this weekend is the last time we’ll get to see him compete live. If you’re in attendance in Missouri, make sure to soak it in, and whether you’re a fan or not (who isn’t?), give Tomac some extra love when he roars past—he’s one of the best the sport has ever seen. -Hansel

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX World Championship Final

     WMX Showcase
    Saturday, September 26
    • Pre-Race Press Conference 
      Live
      September 25 - 12:30 PM
      YouTube
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      September 26 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Gate Drop 
      Live
      September 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Post-Race Show 
      Live
      September 26 - 10:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
SMX World Championship Final SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

End of an Another Era

It’s hard to believe, but this weekend will be the final race for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Ownership and management have changed over the years, but the team’s presence in the pro ranks can be traced all the way back to late in 2008, when Bobby Hewitt transitioned his amateur team to the pro ranks. They enjoyed some success in 2009 as Canidae Kawasaki when Tommy Hahn won at Steel City, and they were in the thick of the 450SX championship with Davi Millsaps as Rockstar Suzuki. Since then, they’ve won multiple motocross and supercross titles, and if Ryder DiFrancesco wins this thing, they’ll close their final chapter with another title. -Hansel

Align Media

Championship Math – 250 Class

With the points payout tripled this weekend there are still a whole lot of riders in contention for the title, but in reality, it’s pretty much down to Levi Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco, with Julien Beaumer still having a shot at it if things go his way. For Kitchen, who holds the championship lead by three points over DiFrancesco, the math is simple; finish ahead the other two and the title is his. It’s almost as simple for DiFrancesco. If he finishes ahead of Kitchen and finishes within the top three, the title is his. If he finishes fourth or worse he’d need Kitchen to finish two spots behind him. If they somehow tie in points, which they would if DiFrancesco finished fourth and Kitchen finished fifth, Kitchen would get the nod because he’s won an event and DiFrancesco hasn’t. Beaumer is 16 points back and needs to win. If he wins, he’d need DiFrancesco to finish third or worse and have Kitchen finish fourth or worse. -Hansel

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 87
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 84
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 71
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 57
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 56
Full Standings

Championship Math – 450 Class

With a 16-point lead over Haiden Deegan and Hunter Lawrence, who are tied for second, Jorge Prado is in the driver’s (rider’s?) seat here. If he finishes in the top three the title is his no matter what. If he finishes fourth, he’d need someone other than Deegan, Lawrence, Ken Roczen, or Cooper Webb to win. In other words, it’s winner take all for Deegan, Lawrence, Roczen, and Webb, but only if Prado finishes fourth or worse. It’s looking good for Prado, but you never know! -Hansel

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 92
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 76
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 76
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 72
Full Standings

Webb vs. Deegan

If you don’t know about the takeout move Deegan put on Webb toward the end of the second 450 moto last week, you’re either not a fan of the sport, you’ve been in a coma the last seven days, or you’ve been trapped in a bank vault with no internet. Opinions on whether it was dirty or not are, not surprisingly, all over the map but those opinions are irrelevant. The only opinion that matters in this case is Webb’s, and he made it very clear afterward that he believed it to be dirty, and that he was going to make sure Deegan didn’t win the title because of it. There was also some form of confrontation between the two back at the truck, which has been a source of plenty of outrageous rumors throughout the week. We talked to 450 team manager Wil Hahn immediately after and he rolled his eyes and said there was nothing physical, just words, and that it had already been squashed. In any case, we’ll see if Webb’s temperature is still running hot this weekend when he saddles up on a Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha for the last time in his career. -Hansel

Muscle Memory

Ken Roczen was spectacular in his first dry race since wrapping up the 450SX title in May. Not only did he win the first moto en route to third overall, but he was also like a lightning bolt in some areas of the track. The way he was hitting some of the turns out there was absolutely incredible, and even more so considering how long he’d been off the bike. It just goes to show what a freak of nature Roczen is! In the postrace press conference Roczen said he lacked some of the intensity in the second moto he had in the first, but that it usually comes back quickly once he starts pushing himself physically. Will he have enough in the tank to take the overall this weekend? -Hansel 

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen Align Media

Farewell

Dylan Ferrandis also announced his retirement this week. Ferrandis moved to the States in 2017 and won four championships, back-to-back 250 West titles in 2019 and 2020, the 250 Pro Motocross championship in 2020, and then won the 450 outdoor title in his rookie season in 2021. Injuries plagued him later in his career, but he certainly accomplished more than most and his career deserves to be celebrated. -Sarah Whitmore

What If

Ryder D has been on a hot streak lately but still has not won a race. We already did the championship math, and he does not need to win this weekend to get the overall, he just needs to beat Levi Kitchen. Could he really Tim Ferry his way to this title, and win a championship without winning a single round? With half of a million dollars on the line, I doubt Ryder cares how he does it, as long as he gets it done. And this scenario certainly speaks to consistency paying off. -Whitmore

WMX

Speaking of hot streaks, the Women’s Motocross Championship has been on fire lately and really taking off. So much that they will race this weekend at the SMX Finale, in an invitation only showcase. The women have been riding supercross tracks in preparation, though as mentioned above, the track will be the least supercrossy of all the Playoff rounds. It is the perfect scenario to showcase the skills of these riders. Lotte Van Drunen is also back for this weekend's race, too! So, lots of talented riders will be competing for the race win. -Whitmore

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