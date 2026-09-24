Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
News
250SMX Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MXGP of
China
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
News
250SMX Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
450SMX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
News
Upcoming
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 2019 WW Ranch 450 Moto 1

September 24, 2026, 11:35am
Jacksonville, FL FloridaLucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Remember the Florida National? This one pushed the riders hard with sand and heat. Who was toughest? Check out the action from the first moto at WW Ranch in 2019, featuring Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, and more.

Check out more on the 2019 Florida National

Recommended Reading

Racer X Films: Florida | Remastered Wed Jun 26 Racer X Films: Florida | Remastered Racer X Films: Hannah Hodges 125 All Star Race Full Moto | Florida Wed Jun 26 Racer X Films: Hannah Hodges 125 All Star Race Full Moto | Florida Between the Motos: Tyler Keefe Wed Jun 26 Between the Motos: Tyler Keefe Observations: Florida Wed Jun 26 Observations: Florida Redux: News and Notes From Florida Tue Jun 25 Redux: News and Notes From Florida Insight: Ferrandis Finding Fire Tue Jun 25 Insight: Ferrandis Finding Fire

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

Read Now
November 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted