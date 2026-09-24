We are set up for an exciting day of racing at the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri.

With so much on the line, how crazy will the racing be?

We figured it would be fun for you fans to get in and give us some predictions on who you think will win:

the 450SMX World Championship

the 450SMX finale overall

the 250SMX World Championship

the 250SMX finale overall

and the WMX main event

So, give us your predictions!

Once you select a rider from the first poll, hit "Vote" and it will save that selection and refresh the page. Then, scroll to the next poll, select a rider and hit "Vote," which will again refresh the page with your selection saved.

Voting will close on Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific, so vote now and tell your buddies to vote too!

450SMX