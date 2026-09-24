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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
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  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
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  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
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  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
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Upcoming
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SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
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  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
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Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
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Sun Oct 4
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Vote: Who Wins the 450SMX Title? Who Wins the 250SMX Finale Overall? WMX Main Event?

Vote: Who Wins the 450SMX Title? Who Wins the 250SMX Finale Overall? WMX Main Event?

September 24, 2026, 2:00pm
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

We are set up for an exciting day of racing at the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri.

With so much on the line, how crazy will the racing be?

We figured it would be fun for you fans to get in and give us some predictions on who you think will win:

  • the 450SMX World Championship
  • the 450SMX finale overall
  • the 250SMX World Championship
  • the 250SMX finale overall
  • and the WMX main event 

So, give us your predictions! 

Once you select a rider from the first poll, hit "Vote" and it will save that selection and refresh the page. Then, scroll to the next poll, select a rider and hit "Vote," which will again refresh the page with your selection saved.  

Voting will close on Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific, so vote now and tell your buddies to vote too!

450SMX

Who Wins the 2026 450SMX World Championship?

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Who Wins the 450SMX Overall at the Final?

  • Align Media
  • Align Media

250SMX

Who Wins the 2026 450SMX World Championship?

  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Who Wins the 250SMX Overall at the Final?

  • Align Media
  • Align Media

WMX

Who Wins the WMX Main Event at the Final?

  • Lachlan Turner
    Lachlan Turner Align Media
  • Mikayla Nielsen
    Mikayla Nielsen Align Media
  • Taylah McCutcheon
    Taylah McCutcheon Align Media

Final Question

Would You Like More Posts Like This in the Future?

Align Media


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