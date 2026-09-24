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Sat Sep 26
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  1. Julien Beaumer
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Sat Oct 3
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Sun Oct 4
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Injury Report: Updates on Anderson, Yoder, Ross, and More Ahead of Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final

Injury Report: Updates on Anderson, Yoder, Ross, and More Ahead of Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final

September 24, 2026, 1:00pm
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final takes place this weekend in Ridgedale, Missouri. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Wrist | In

Anderson came into SMX Playoff 2 with a hurt wrist after getting landed on in Columbus. He participated in the first 450SX unseeded qualifier, but opted to sit the rest of the day out. He’s going to give it another shot this weekend.

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Cooper went down at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He gave it a go at Unadilla, but hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle | Out

Lawrence had surgery after Ironman to remove hardware from his ankle, which was installed after he broke his talus before supercross.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg went down at Unadilla and got pretty banged up. He hasn’t raced since and will not be racing this weekend.

Jorge Prado — Wrist, Back | In

Prado came up short in a rhythm section last weekend and jammed his wrist and back, although he rode through the pain to win the overall. Then, in the SMX Insider Post-Race Show, Prado was limping as he left the podium and then chatted with KTM personnel after the race. He is expected to line up and go for this SMX World Championship title—he will have the points lead going into the race.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL at Thunder Valley and is out for the year.

Dean Wilson – Shoulder | Out

Wilson will not race this weekend after breaking his shoulder while practicing before SMX Playoff 2.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cochran hasn’t raced since sustaining a concussion at Unadilla. He won’t be lining up this weekend, either.

Cole Davies - Banged Up | In

Davies had a big crash on the third lap of the second 250SMX moto while running in second place but is expected to race the final this weekend.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno is out due to a broken collarbone sustained at Budds Creek.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker is out due to a shoulder injury sustained at High Point.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley sustained a broken humerus at High Point and hasn’t raced since. The break itself is healed, but he’s still dealing with nerve problems. He recently had a procedure done to help with the issue and is looking forward to 2027.

Michael Mosiman – Collarbone | Out

Mosiman is out due to a broken collarbone sustained during free practice in Columbus.

Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out

Mumford is out due to a dislocated wrist sustained at Budds Creek

Hunter Yoder – Knee | Out

Yoder sustained a knee injury in Los Angeles and will not line up this weekend.

Parker Ross – Head | Out

Ross went down during qualifying in Los Angeles and was knocked unconscious. He’s out for the final.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the SMX Playoffs due to an injured lunate bone.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the year due to an injury to his right Achilles.

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