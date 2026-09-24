JT on What to Expect at the Brand-New Venue for the SMX World Championship Final

This is it, the finale of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship has arrived. Round 31 is up after nine long months of grueling travel, racing, and differing disciplines. The finale might be the best one, too, as the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a beautiful backdrop. Home of Bass Pro Shops, this venue is atypical, but I think almost all will be impressed with the beauty of this part of the world. With the Ozark lakes, caves, rolling countryside and lush green foliage, it’s something we just don’t get often for venue location. There has been a lot of conversation about what can be better and where to improve these playoff rounds but I think this one is a great fit.
As for the track, it’s much different than Columbus or LA. Those were watered down supercross layouts with less-than-ideal layers of creativity or difficulty. This one feels more like the Las Vegas speedway layout. It’s fast, open, and has some technicality to boot. There are rhythm sections, fast straights, and sandy sections, too. Let’s take a look at a few details.
The start is long and bends into a tight 180 left. The way the chute works, the middle/inside gates should offer the most leverage but those on the outside will have a good chance if they nail the jump, too. The only gates I dislike are the far inside as they will need to go right to go left, and the odds of them getting pinched on the inside are extremely high even with a good jump.
The first section is a fast double and what looks to be an elevated left hand corner. Dropping back down, there is a double down–think Vegas near the start–and into a fast inside/outside option and another drop-off.
A fast left hander filled with rollers will bring riders down near the grassy viewing area for the first time. That leads into a bowl berm 180 left before sending riders parallel and into more rollers.
Riders will climb back up a rolling hill and into a right hand corner that cuts across the start straight diagonally. That will set up for a double down over the first corner and into a fast section that is front and center to the viewing area. This should be a double-double–possibly 3-1 I suppose–and into a left hand bowl berm.
- SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship FinalWMX Showcase
Saturday, September 26
- Pre-Race Press ConferenceLiveSeptember 25 - 12:30 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 26 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveSeptember 26 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 6:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 6:30 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 26 - 7:00 PM
- Gate DropLiveSeptember 26 - 7:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 10:00 PM
- Post-Race ShowLiveSeptember 26 - 10:00 PM
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A standard supercross triple greets the exit of the bowl berm and into an inside/outside berm that will dictate the following rhythm section. As a general rule, the inside line is typically the good one as there are few situations where a big enough rhythm can be executed to make up for the longer distance covered. The inside should be 1-2-2-2-2 while the outside looks to be 2-3-2-2. Riders will test both but I like the inside for now.
A fast left hander sends riders out to the farthest reaches of the venue and into another left hand sweeper that brings riders back towards civilization. A couple of switchbacks lead to the finish line jump.
After the finish line, there is a wall jump intended to slow things down before the only sand section on the Ridgedale layout. The sand has a few rollers before another inside/outside corner that brings riders back into the exit of the first corner.
Who’s Hot
Juliean Beaumer won the first playoff round of his career and continues his ascension back to the top of this class. His comeback from a potentially career ending injury a year ago is worthy of a documentary.
Levi Kitchen keeps finding ways to stay in these things and retains his red plate going into the finale. Is this the time he finally makes good?
Ryder DiFrancesco has a chance to do something unique. He could be the first rider to win a title before he wins an actual race. He’s riding well enough to do it, too. I have a feeling he will need to win the race to win it but it’s certainly possible if Kitchen doesn’t have a good day.
Drew Adams didn’t get the overall finish he wanted but that first moto was a positive step.
Jorge Prado won the overall and took a commanding lead into the finale. He is going to need his fastball to lock this up but this has been a fascinating return to glory.
Hunter Lawrence found his form in moto 2 and has a chance to steal this title at the finale. His lack of enthusiasm for these playoffs is notable and likely correlated to his results at the opening round each year.
Who’s Not
Cole Davies had a big one at round 2 and is out of championship contention.
Chance Hymas hasn’t flashed in these playoffs as of yet but the starts are a huge part of the story. The starts improved at the end of Pro Motocross and then everything improved with it. This feels like a similar scenario.
Max Anstie is not on the level he’s capable of. Much like Hunter saying he doesn’t care for these playoff rounds, his performances align.
Justin Barcia can’t find any luck in these playoffs and is iffy for his Ducati finale.
Bold Predictions
Coop and Deegs do the pre-fight pose at the press conference.
I put in a formal request for Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris to build two more resorts on each coast for playoff reasons.
Jorge Prado wanders into one of the Bass Pro Shops and asks if this is the homeland that Aaron Plessinger is originally from.
My Picks
250
Cole Davies
JuJu Beaumer
Levi Kitchen