JT on What to Expect at the Brand-New Venue for the SMX World Championship Final

This is it, the finale of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship has arrived. Round 31 is up after nine long months of grueling travel, racing, and differing disciplines. The finale might be the best one, too, as the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a beautiful backdrop. Home of Bass Pro Shops, this venue is atypical, but I think almost all will be impressed with the beauty of this part of the world. With the Ozark lakes, caves, rolling countryside and lush green foliage, it’s something we just don’t get often for venue location. There has been a lot of conversation about what can be better and where to improve these playoff rounds but I think this one is a great fit.

As for the track, it’s much different than Columbus or LA. Those were watered down supercross layouts with less-than-ideal layers of creativity or difficulty. This one feels more like the Las Vegas speedway layout. It’s fast, open, and has some technicality to boot. There are rhythm sections, fast straights, and sandy sections, too. Let’s take a look at a few details.

The start is long and bends into a tight 180 left. The way the chute works, the middle/inside gates should offer the most leverage but those on the outside will have a good chance if they nail the jump, too. The only gates I dislike are the far inside as they will need to go right to go left, and the odds of them getting pinched on the inside are extremely high even with a good jump.