Watching on as Mills attended to the YZ250F race bike, Davies weighed in on his second race season in the United States of America.

“Yeah, I mean I feel great,” nodded the athlete from Waitoki, New Zealand. “I’ve accomplished a lot this year. Obviously, to get two championships back-to-back in my second season as a pro is definitely a cool accomplishment. I only just turned 19 years old. It’s a cool accomplishment for me. You know I worked so hard to get where I’m at today. I’m proud of myself and proud of the team around me to achieve this. It’s just all the hard work me and my team put in. From the suspension guys to the engine guys to my mechanic Lachie, the team puts in such hard work to get me to where I am. Everything paying off is cool, but it’s just all the hard work we’re putting in.

“Yeah, this is kind of what I expected,” continued Davies. “This is where my expectations were. This is what I kind of thrive for. When I train at the practice track, the plan is to go out there and win. Every time I train for something, I have my goals and I try to tick off them goals. We set our goals and we chase them. We work hard to chase what we want and to make it happen. People can kind of say, ‘I want to do this or I want to do that,’ but it’s a whole different thing when you have to go out there and make it happen. It definitely takes a lot, but I feel like winners win.”

Davies lined up at the opening SMX Playoff 1 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and motored to mixed 22-1 moto scores for tenth overall in the 250SMX classification.

“I was definitely riding good,” explained Davies of his performance in the Midwest. “I was leading the first moto and then unfortunately I had my bike break with two or three laps to go. Got something stuck in the rear wheel and it locked up, but I was riding good until then. We regrouped for the second race and I had outside gate pick. I was able to get a good start and make it happen and won the second one. My riding was good, but it was frustrating weekend having that happen to me.”

Along the way, Davies has found a happy home with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star racing outfit.

“It has been great,” he smiled, looking around at all the Star Racing team members keeping things humming as practice neared. “I love this team. I love the people. Everyone is super helpful. It’s just a great place to be. I enjoy it here. Yeah, I can call it a family. And being in Florida with the team, it’s definitely a little bit like home for me than California. I don’t mind it here in California. Florida is definitely a little bit more like home. It’s hard being away from my family and friends, but this is the dream I work for and I strive for. I’ve dreamed this since I was a little kid. So, yeah, it’s all worth it. I’m looking to keep it going.”