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Full Schedule

50th Annual Race of Champions, presented by Kawasaki, Returns to Raceway Park Motocross on October 1–4, 2026

September 24, 2026, 7:00am
50th Annual Race of Champions, presented by Kawasaki, Returns to Raceway Park Motocross on October 1–4, 2026

The following press release is from Raceway Park Motocross:

RACEWAY PARK TO CELEBRATE 50TH ANNUAL RACE OF CHAMPIONS PRESENTED BY KAWASAKI

AMA Featured Event and Pro-Am brings generations of motocross racers to Englishtown, October 1-4

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. -September 23, 2026 - Raceway Park Motocross will celebrate a half-century of racing history when the 50th Annual Race of Champions, presented by Kawasaki, returns October 1–4, 2026. The AMA Featured Event and Pro-Am will bring together youth, amateur, veteran, and professional racers for three days of competition and special events at one of the Northeast’s signature motocross weekends.

First held in 1976, the Race of Champions presented by Kawasaki has grown into an annual fall tradition with a roll call that spans generations. Past champions and competitors include Johnny O’Mara, Jeff Ward, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Doug Henry, Jeff Emig, Adam Cianciarulo, and many more. The milestone 2026 edition will honor that legacy while giving today’s racers the opportunity to add their names to the event’s history.

Kawasaki and its participating dealers have played an essential role in the success and longevity of the Race of Champions, supporting the event and its racers for decades. Raceway Park extends its sincere thanks to Kawasaki and every participating Kawasaki dealer for their unwavering support and continued commitment to the motocross community. Their involvement has helped make the Race of Champions one of the most respected and anticipated events on the Northeast motocross calendar.

The traditional three-moto format will anchor Friday and Saturday for most classes. Friday opens with first motos, while Saturday completes the second and third motos for most divisions before the program shifts to the 85cc Relay Race and the eighth annual Pit Bike Race.

Sunday puts the spotlight on the 250 A and Open A featured classes, which will each contest two 20-minute-plus-two-lap motos. The finale will also feature the Fast 50s, 65cc Kessler Cup, 85cc Top Gun Shootout, and Ironman Classic. New for 2026, the King of the Vets will bring the top veteran racers from the three-moto program together in a winner-take-the-crown showcase.

Weekend Schedule

Wed., Sept. 30Early gate hours: 7:00-10:00 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 1Optional pay for practice day; gates 7:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.; open practice 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; activities to be announced.
Fri., Oct. 2Gates 6:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; practice at 8:30 a.m.; riders meeting and racing to follow. All first motos are scheduled for Friday, followed by the 11th annual Whip Contest.
Sat., Oct. 3Second and third motos for all Friday classes, followed by the 85cc Relay Race and eighth annual Pit Bike Race.
Sun., Oct. 4250 A and Open A featured racing; Fast 50s; 65cc Kessler Cup; 85cc Top Gun Shootout; Ironman Classic; and the inaugural King of the Vets.

Schedules, activities, classes, fees and giveaway details are subject to change. Racers and fans should follow Raceway Park's social channels and visit etownraceway.com for the latest event information.

Event Information

Event50th Annual Race of Champions presented by Kawasaki - AMA Featured Event and Pro-Am
DatesOctober 1-4, 2026; early gate hours September 30
LocationRaceway Park Motocross, 230 Pension Road, Englishtown, NJ 07726
Updatesetownracewaypark.com | 732-446-7800

About the Race of Champions

The Race of Champions presented by Kawasaki is Raceway Park Motocross's hallmark annual event and one of the longest-running motocross traditions in the Northeast. Since 1976, it has welcomed generations of youth, amateur, veteran and professional racers to Englishtown. Kawasaki and participating dealers have supported the event for decades, helping make the first weekend in October a destination for the motocross community.

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