Round two of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship took place in California and we can get into the whole SMX series thing again if you guys want. I’ll keep it short…

This was basically the 18TH SX of the season, or maybe the 19th considering last week’s race was also in a stadium. That is not what anyone was told this SMX would be. Now, having said that, at least it didn’t monsoon down this week.

My listeners, people in the industry, people on social media all have “ideas” on how to fix SMX. Maybe the vibe changes a bit this weekend since this is a true hybrid track instead of what feels like a supercross. I do hear some fans saying they like the idea of one big money race (like the old Monster Cup) and then maybe just count one SX and one MX as the rounds that seed the riders into it? I dunno man. I really hope something is done for next year to at least get riders/teams excited for this extra work/extra chance of injury, etc.

THE BREAKDOWN

Okay, well that second 450SMX moto was a banger, huh? Wow, Ken Roczen took off for the first moto win and the second race, well, that was something else.