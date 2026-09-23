Racing veteran and moto media representative David Pingree was just walking into the teeming Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki pit area set up inside Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Los Angeles when this writer hit him up for his take on team racer Drew Adams.

“Drew is awesome,” replied Pingree on race day morning of SMX Playoff 2. “He’s a little bit bigger in size and has been struggling on starts on the 250 and has had to come from the back. He’ll figure it out. He’ll be great in 2027.”

In his second year with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team and 22nd overall in the 2026 250SX East and 10th in the final AMA Pro Motocross 250 classification, the 18 year-old pilot out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, sipped from a bottle of Dasani water and looked out at the growing SMX race day crowd.

“It’s definitely not been the year I wanted,” said Adams a few minutes prior to opening practice at SMX Playoff 2. “I had a couple of injuries in supercross and I’ve just kind of slowly been building back from those. In supercross I didn’t get to do a lot, just because I was injured the whole time. I think I actually just finished two main events in supercross. Outdoors, it was bumpy some of the time. I missed the first two rounds just because I was recovering from my season in supercross. Yeah, it has been a learning year for me. I am starting to feel a lot better. Obviously it’s coming toward the end of the season now, but I’m just looking forward to having a really healthy off-season and putting my full focus toward next season.”