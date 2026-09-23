6. Red-Plate Redemption

After carrying the red plate for a large portion of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but ultimately losing the championship, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen can right the wrong next weekend to claim his first SMX World Championship.

Kitchen had a disappointing moto one, crashing while running fifth and only managing to get back to seventh. Then, he managed to get a flat front tire on the sight lap, and the team had to do an emergency wheel swap. Kitchen didn’t get himself sorted on the gate until the 30-second board was about to go sideways, but he managed to get a top five start and caught fire from there. Kitchen got into the lead and checked out on the field.

After the race Levi was asked what the difference was between moto one and moto two.

“Mitch sat me down, got some advice from other people, just on how I was riding,” he explained. “I was riding like an idiot in the first one. And I ate a lot of food. I just didn’t feel good the first one. I just had zero intensity, kind of all day I felt a little flat all day.”

His third overall puts him just three points up on Ryder DiFrancesco. Ridgedale will provide another opportunity for Kitchen to prove he can perform in the clutch, something he has failed to do a couple times in his career.

7. Kade Johnson Calls Next

Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki’s Kade Johnson won his second career SMX Next main event last weekend in Columbus. The first came in the Foxborough mudder in 2025. Despite the win and points lead coming into LA, Johnson was determined to prove that he is not just a mud guy and can win in any condition.

Kade started second behind ClubMX’s Ryder Malinowski and shadowed him the entire race. He made a couple runs at Ryder but was unable to make a pass. His second-place finish was more than enough to lock up his first SMX Next title as he looks to find a home with a pro team.

Johnson was bummed not to win the race, but happy to take home the title and to prove he has what it takes to be competitive at a professional level.

“I spent the summer in Canada, was finally finding my mojo, finally finding my groove, and I had an unfortunate bike problem to end up in a crash and then my neck was hurt,” Johnson explained. “It was rough in the middle of the season when everyone just thought I was slow and I was really recovering from injury. But to prove what I have is great, I am excited to go pro.”

As of now Kade hasn’t been linked to any pro teams for 2027 but hopefully, he lands a nice home. He’s a great kid, who was roughing it out until he was presented the opportunity to ride for Team Green before Mini O’s last November. He immediately brought them a Mini O’s title, and now he wraps the season up by bringing home the SMX title. Will he land a pro deal by the time 2027 and the Anaheim 1 SX rolls around in a few months?