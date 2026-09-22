The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) was scheduled to resume for its second 2026 round in Birmingham, England, on October 10, but we have also been hearing that the series is up for sale. While looking for new ownership and partners, this morning the series announced that round two in the UK has been canceled, and the series is "actively progressing discussions to secure significant new investment that will strengthen the foundations of the FIM World Supercross Championship and support its next phase of global growth."

From what we've heard, teams are waiting for the next round of payments while the series pursues finding a new owner. No word yet on the rest of the races, such as round three, scheduled in Buenos, Aires, Argentina, on October 24.

Below is the statement from the series itself.

STATEMENT FROM SX GLOBAL ON THE FUTURE OF THE FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP AND BRITISH GP

London, UK, 22 September 2026: Following recent speculation, SX Global can confirm that it is actively progressing discussions to secure significant new investment that will strengthen the foundations of the FIM World Supercross Championship and support its next phase of global growth.

The process is progressing positively, and discussions are focused on securing the right long-term investment to help build a stronger, more sustainable platform for World Supercross, its teams, riders, partners and fans.

As with any investment of this scale, completing the process requires appropriate time and due diligence. While we remain confident in the future of the Championship, the timing requires us to make some short-term operational measures.

As a result, we have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with the World Supercross British GP, scheduled to take place in Birmingham, England on 10 October.

We recognise this will be disappointing news for our fans, teams, riders and partners, particularly in the UK, where World Supercross has built a passionate and important following. This decision has not been taken lightly.

All ticket holders will receive an email directly from Ticketmaster within the next 24 hours. Refunds will be processed automatically to the original method of payment and should be received within 14–21 days.

Our priority now is to complete the investment process, support the World Supercross teams and partners, and ensure the Championship is positioned for long-term growth and success. We thank our fans, teams, riders, partners and event stakeholders for their continued support and patience as we work through this important next phase.

A joint statement from the World Supercross teams added: “We are encouraged by the efforts being made by SX Global to position the Championship for the future. We all believe in World Supercross and know there is a global audience for the sport. Motorcycles, riding equipment, content and streaming are consumed across markets throughout the world, and we need to continue working towards reaching those audiences.

“We look forward to seeing what the future holds for World Supercross. The teams remain committed and will be ready to race when the Championship returns.”