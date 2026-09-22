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Watch: Ryder Malinoski Goes for a Wild Ride at Carson SMX Playoff 2

September 22, 2026, 6:05pm
Carson, CA SMX Playoff 2Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

There is something to be said for a rider who consistently "goes for it" and for Ryder Malinoski, there is no shortage of that in this man's DNA. We saw it at round one in Columbus as he attempted to make the pass on Kade Johnson for the lead (went down in the process) and at round two, just sending it in the opening laps to take the lead from Wyatt Thurman...which he ended up doing and then taking the "W" in the process. For this, Ryder Malinoski is your SMX round two Save of the Day. 

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

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