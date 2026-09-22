There is something to be said for a rider who consistently "goes for it" and for Ryder Malinoski, there is no shortage of that in this man's DNA. We saw it at round one in Columbus as he attempted to make the pass on Kade Johnson for the lead (went down in the process) and at round two, just sending it in the opening laps to take the lead from Wyatt Thurman...which he ended up doing and then taking the "W" in the process. For this, Ryder Malinoski is your SMX round two Save of the Day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

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