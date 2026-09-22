Lawrence, Deegan, Roczen, Webb

Let’s for a moment entertain the idea that Prado finishes outside of the top three. If that happens we’ve got a winner-take-all situation between Lawrence, Deegan, Roczen, and Webb. It is possible that Prado finishes outside of the top three all by himself, but judging by his performance last week it doesn’t seem likely. He crashed, and still won! That said, there’s a lot of money on the line, which increases the motivation for someone to help Prado get better acquainted with the Missouri soil. Fortunately for Prado this just isn’t in the playbook for guys like Lawrence or Roczen, or even Webb these days.

We know Deegan has no problem playing that game, but he’s got Webb to deal with, who last week said he was going to make sure Deegan doesn’t win the title after Deegan took him out in Los Angeles. Webb’s temperature has probably come down somewhat since the incident, but it probably wouldn’t take much for it to spike again. He’ll also be in his final race with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, so consequences from his team aren’t a concern.