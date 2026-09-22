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SMX World Championship Final Math

SMX World Championship Final Math

September 22, 2026, 3:30pm
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalMonster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final takes place in Ridgedale, Missouri, this weekend, and as usual, nobody has managed to turn this thing into a runaway. The points pay triple this weekend too, which only adds to how crazy things could get. Let’s dive into the numbers to see how some of the different title scenarios could work out.

250SMX Class

As mentioned, the points are paying triple the normal amount this weekend so whoever wins is going to rake in 75 points, not 25. That means there are a ton of riders who are mathematically still in contention, but realistically it’s down to Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Julien Beaumer.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 87
2Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 84
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 71
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 57
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 56
Full Standings

Kitchen
Since Kitchen holds the points lead it’s pretty simple—as long as he finishes ahead of DiFrancesco and Beaumer, this title is his. And if he finishes in the top three and beats DiFrancesco, the title is still his no matter what Beaumer does. The points lead also gives him the luxury of not having to worry about Cole Davies or Jo Shimoda.

If Kitchen beats all those dudes behind him, he'll leave Missouri a lot richer.
If Kitchen beats all those dudes behind him, he'll leave Missouri a lot richer. Align Media

DiFrancesco
It’s pretty simple for Ryder D too. If he finishes within the top three, and beats Kitchen, he wins the title, as long as Beaumer doesn’t win. If DiFrancesco finishes third and beats Kitchen, but Beaumer wins, DiFrancesco loses.

If DiFrancesco finishes fourth and Kitchen finishes fifth, the two would tie in points, and since Kitchen has an overall win, he’d win the title. So, if DiFrancesco finishes fourth or worse, he’d need Kitchen to finish sixth or worse in order to beat him in points.

Bottom line, a race win gets it done no matter what, as does second place as long as he finishes ahead of Kitchen. And with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna disbanding after this weekend, could there be a better sendoff than winning a championship?

DiFrancesco fought hard last week to put himself in the winner-take-all position he currently enjoys.
DiFrancesco fought hard last week to put himself in the winner-take-all position he currently enjoys. Align Media

Beaumer
JuJu is in a must win situation. Yes, there are scenarios in which he could win the title by not winning the race, but they’re highly unlikely. Interestingly enough, I’ve typed that several times about situations in the past and the highly unlikely scenarios have almost come true! Anyway, if Beaumer, who is 16 points back of Kitchen, wins, it doesn’t guarantee a title like a win for Kitchen or DiFrancesco does. He needs to win, and hope the other two have a little bad luck. If he gets the win, he’d need DiFrancesco to finish third or worse and have Kitchen finish fourth or worse. That’s well within the realm of possibility!

Beaumer will need some luck to pull off a title, but it could definitely happen.
Beaumer will need some luck to pull off a title, but it could definitely happen. Align Media

Points Up for Grabs This Weekend

Finish PositionPlayoff 1Playoff 2World Championship Final
1255075
2224466
3204060
4183654
5173451
6163248
7153045
8142842
9132639
10122436
11112233
12102030
1391827
1481624
1571421
1661218
1751015
184812
19369
20246
21123
22000

450SMX Class

We’ve got an interesting situation in the 450 Class. Jorge Prado has a 16-point lead, so he’s in control for now. But if he falters, it’s wide open for Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 92
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 76
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 76
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 74
5Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 72
Full Standings

Prado
Prado has been great in the first to SMX Playoffs and as a result, has a nice cushion to work with. Bottom line is, if he finishes third or better the title is his no matter what. Full stop.

Third overall or better this weekend equals a title and $1 million for Prado.
Third overall or better this weekend equals a title and $1 million for Prado. Align Media

Lawrence, Deegan, Roczen, Webb
Let’s for a moment entertain the idea that Prado finishes outside of the top three. If that happens we’ve got a winner-take-all situation between Lawrence, Deegan, Roczen, and Webb. It is possible that Prado finishes outside of the top three all by himself, but judging by his performance last week it doesn’t seem likely. He crashed, and still won! That said, there’s a lot of money on the line, which increases the motivation for someone to help Prado get better acquainted with the Missouri soil. Fortunately for Prado this just isn’t in the playbook for guys like Lawrence or Roczen, or even Webb these days.

We know Deegan has no problem playing that game, but he’s got Webb to deal with, who last week said he was going to make sure Deegan doesn’t win the title after Deegan took him out in Los Angeles. Webb’s temperature has probably come down somewhat since the incident, but it probably wouldn’t take much for it to spike again. He’ll also be in his final race with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, so consequences from his team aren’t a concern.

Last week Lawrence admitted his motivation is not at an all-time high for the SMX races, but something tells us if he's in a position to win this whole thing, he'll have plenty of drive to get after it.
Last week Lawrence admitted his motivation is not at an all-time high for the SMX races, but something tells us if he's in a position to win this whole thing, he'll have plenty of drive to get after it. Align Media

All things considered, things are looking pretty good for Prado, but if going to the races has taught us anything, you just never know how things are going to play out. The only thing we do know is, this Saturday is going to be wild so make like James Stewart and grab some popcorn!

Let's go!!!
Let's go!!! Align Media

 

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